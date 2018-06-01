New Program to Help Low-Income Residents Cut Energy Costs

Sarasota County is launching a new program designed to help low-income residents cut their energy and water costs. The Energy Upgrade program combines education, consulting and in-home energy evaluations to help reduce energy and water use for Sarasota County families struggling with housing costs. Estimates suggest families could save as much as $150 per year through the program. More than 53,000 low-income families in Sarasota County are "cost burdened," meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing. The county aims to reach at least 2,000 of these households through the Energy Upgrade program. Email the county to learn more.