Settle into your salon chair for another go-'round with the women of Claws, the TNT drama set in a fictional nail salon in Manatee County. The first episode of the show's second season gets rolling at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 10.

The show debuted last summer, with 10 episodes revolving around a crew of manicurists (portrayed by Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, Judy Reyes and Jenn Lyon) whose salon serves as a front for a pill mill operation. The show was created by Eliot Laurence, who fell in love with the Sarasota area while visiting with his mom. The first season earned 5.4 million viewers per episode, according to TNT, making it one of cable's top five new dramas of last year. Pulitzer-winning New Yorker TV critic Emily Nussbaum called it "Elmore Leonard plus Steel Magnolias" and an "appealing" summertime concoction, "a sweet mojito with extra pulp." Round two, coming up.