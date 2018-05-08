Wealth Management Firm Promotes Three

Scott Antritt Image: Courtesy Jo Morello

Venice's Caldwell Trust Company recently promoted three of its staff members to vice presidents. Scott Antritt and Sonya Kristie, based in the Sarasota office, have been promoted to vice president and trust officer, while Sheryl Vieira, based in Venice, has become vice president of marketing and public relations. Antritt joined Caldwell in 2011 as a trust officer with experience in financial planning, estate planning and portfolio management. Kristie, meanwhile, joined Caldwell as an intern and after earning her bachelor’s degree in finance became a full-time staff member in 2005, working first as an administrative assistant, then trust assistant. Vieira joined Caldwell as a marketing manager in 2011, bringing experience in advertising, client relations, community outreach, new business development, event planning, media relations and sales.