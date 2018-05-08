  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Finance

Wealth Management Firm Promotes Three

Venice's Caldwell Trust Company recently promoted Scott Antritt, Sonya Kristie and Sheryl Vieira.

By Staff 5/8/2018 at 2:21pm

Scott antritt b7c3z5

Scott Antritt

Image: Courtesy Jo Morello

Venice's Caldwell Trust Company recently promoted three of its staff members to vice presidents. Scott Antritt and Sonya Kristie, based in the Sarasota office, have been promoted to vice president and trust officer, while Sheryl Vieira, based in Venice, has become vice president of marketing and public relations. Antritt joined Caldwell in 2011 as a trust officer with experience in financial planning, estate planning and portfolio management. Kristie, meanwhile, joined Caldwell as an intern and after earning her bachelor’s degree in finance became a full-time staff member in 2005, working first as an administrative assistant, then trust assistant. Vieira joined Caldwell as a marketing manager in 2011, bringing experience in advertising, client relations, community outreach, new business development, event planning, media relations and sales.

Filed under
wealth management, Biz Daily, promotions, finance, Caldwell Trust Company
Show Comments

Related Content

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Finance

Trust Company Names New Associate

02/05/2018 By Staff

Checking In

The New Art Ovation Hotel Partners with Ringling College

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Restaurants

New City Effort Highlights Benefits of Composting

05/08/2018 By Staff

Gyro Hero

10 Bucks Or Less: All Greek

05/08/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Beer

Bradenton Brewery Wins World Beer Cup Medal

05/07/2018 By Staff

Mother's Day

Your Guide to Mother's Day Brunch

05/07/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Arts & Entertainment

Show Biz News

Sarasota's Charlie Barnett to Star in Netflix's Upcoming Dark Comedy

05/08/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Talks

Chronicling Florida’s Racist History

05/08/2018 By David Hackett

Preview

Florida Studio Theatre Keeps the Shows Coming This Summer

05/08/2018 By Kay Kipling

Tarpon Time

The 88th Sarasota Tarpon Tournament Begins May 12

05/07/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Limelight

Going for the Gold: Derby Dreams

05/07/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's Ragtime Sees with Fresh Eyes

05/06/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Clean Beauty

Three Green Hair Brands You Need to Know

04/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best of Sarasota 2018: The Readers' Poll

04/26/2018

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Canned Ham Vintage, Rosemary District

04/26/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Woman Up

Buy These Ultra-Motivating, Confidence-Boosting Finds for the Women in Your Life

04/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

Spa Franchise Coming to Sarasota

04/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

We Care Manatee Executive Director Victoria P. Kasdan Shares Her Beauty Routine

04/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Agent Joins Lakewood Ranch Real Estate Office

05/04/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Round House

05/04/2018 By Robert Plunket

Oh, Baby

A Lakewood Ranch Mom’s Baby Nursery Goes Viral

05/03/2018 By Ilene Denton

New hires

Lakewood Ranch Real Estate Office Adds Sales Associate

05/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Retail, Office Plaza Fully Leased

04/30/2018 By Staff

Top Sales

Late April Sees Record-Breaking Residential Sales on Lido, Longboat Key

04/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Construction

New Downtown Roundabout Opens Next Week

05/08/2018 By Staff

Climate

Free Hurricane Preparedness Workshop Offered

05/08/2018 By Staff

Finance

Wealth Management Firm Promotes Three

05/08/2018 By Staff

New hires

Venice Builder Names New Office Manager

05/08/2018 By Staff

Planning

Bayfront Redevelopment Possibilities to Be Discussed May 17

05/07/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Feld Entertainment Executive Joins Realize Bradenton Board

05/07/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Data

Florida's Health Care System Ranked No. 48 in the Country

05/07/2018 By Staff

Deals

Mental Health Provider Acquired By Jacksonville Beach Company

05/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Surgeon Picked to Lead Medical Society

05/03/2018 By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmologist Named Nonprofit's Associate Medical Director

05/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

University of South Florida to Launch New Nursing Program in Sarasota

04/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Leader in Behavioral Health Appointed

04/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe