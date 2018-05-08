Free Hurricane Preparedness Workshop Offered

Hurricane Irma Image: EOSDIS Worldview/Wikimedia Commons

The Downtown Sarasota Condo Association is hosting a free hurricane preparedness workshop from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, at The Francis, 1289 Palm Ave., Sarasota. Engineers, insurance industry representatives, emergency management officials, property managers and more will discuss the topic. Register online. The Atlantic hurricane season begins Friday, June 1.