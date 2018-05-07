Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

The Sarasota Ski-a-Rees in action Image: Tara Ross

The Sarasota Ski-a-Rees Water Ski Show Team recently received Visit Sarasota County's Voice of Sarasota Award, which recognizes organizations and businesses that build positive awareness of Sarasota County and affect tourism through their programs and outreach. The Ski-a-Rees last year won a national title at the 43rd Indmar Marine Engines Division I Show Ski National Championships in Rockford, Illinois. Visit Sarasota County also recognized Stephanie Brown of Siesta Key Oyster Bar, Sally Krause of The Resort at Longboat Key Club, Marcia Carlson Pack of The Circus Arts Conservatory, De Emerick of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and Asa Thomas with Art Ovation for their contributions to the tourism industry.