Mother's Day

Your Guide to Mother's Day Brunch

Sunday marks a special day for mothers everywhere. Here are a few options to celebrate.

By Jordan Noyes 5/7/2018 at 11:47am

Shutterstock 1060979360 mzjec1

Image: Shutterstock

Selby Gardens

Selby's beautiful gardens, sweeping views of Sarasota Bay and a delicious buffet provided by Michael's On East provide a perfect backdrop for honoring Mom. Brunch includes a carving station, omelets made to order and a dessert bar; seatings available at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. $70 for members, $80 for adult non-members; $30 children 4-11, free for children under 4. Valet will be available for all brunch guests, and a trolley will be available from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. from Sarasota Friendship Center (1888 Brother Geenen Way ).

Michael's On East

Michael's will serve up a delectable Mother's Day brunch buffet in its main dining room from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call (941) 366-0007 ext. 224 or visit bestfood.com for reservations.

 

Marina Jack

Marina Jack will serve up an elaborate Mother's Day brunch buffet in its dining room. Available stations include traditional breakfast, salad, carving and dessert. Additionally, select from specialty items like shrimp cocktail and glazed salmon. The event begins at 10 a.m. Admission is $39.95 per adult or $22.95 for children under 9. Reservations required; call (941) 365-4232,

Café BarBosso

Featuring a three-course meal and a complimentary glass of house wine, available options for both appetizers and entrees include fish, chicken and classic salads. Some favorites are the herb-crusted salmon, chicken picatta, veal and chicken parmigiana, short ribs and tuna puttanesca. To wrap it up, desserts will be chosen by the chef. The event begins 4 p.m. $32 per person, not including tax or gratuity.

H2O Bistro

Celebrate Mother's Day with a four-course prix fixe menu courtesy of H2O Bistro at Hotel Indigo. Choices include a lobster bisque, bacon-wrapped shrimp, salmon topped with crab meat and various house desserts. The event begins at 1 p.m. Cost are $28.95 per person; call (941) 487-3815 for reservations.

Brio

This Mall at University Town Center Italian eatery will offer a special brunch menu for Mother's Day. Options include a Sicilian omelette, surf 'n' turf, center-cut filet and a frittata al forno. They're also offering a gift card promotion—for every $100 in gift cards purchased, receive an additional $25. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. Reservations recommended, available here.

Pier 22

Brunch fans will be happy to hear the restaurant's buffet is back. The array of specials includes baked goods, fresh seafood stations and craft-your-own omelet stations. Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available for $4. The event begins at 10 a.m. The buffet is $34.95 or $14.95 for children, plus tax and 20 percent gratuity. Call (941) 748-8087 for reservations.

The Table Creekside

The Table will open on Mother's Day for a delicious brunch event. Selections include a Maine lobster Benedict, steak and eggs, bread pudding French toast and king crab omelets. Guests who purchase an entree will receive a complimentary mimosa, and unlimited mimosas begin at $15. Moms will also have the chance to win a $200 gift certificate for happy hour when they enter the raffle. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Libby's Bar + Grill

Mother's Day is big at Libby's, and brunch options include an omelette station, organic blueberry pancakes, Niman Ranch sausages and bacon and hash browns. Don't forget the finger food, including creole chicken 'n' black bean egg rolls and deviled eggs. The event begins at 10 a.m. Call (941) 487-7300 for reservations.

Boca Sarasota

Looking for a way to say thanks to Mom? Treat her to a delicious brunch made up of Boca favorites. Included are fresh vegetables and a unique range of breakfast and lunch choices. Top it off with $15 bottomless mimosas and $20 bottomless Bloody Marys. Brunch begins at 9:30 a.m. Call (941) 256-3565 for reservations.

Siesta Key Oyster Bar (SKOB)

Head to Siesta Key for Mother's Day brunch offerings that include lobster bisque, chicken and waffles, shrimp Rangoon, salmon, filet Oscar and chocolate mousse cake, plus drink specials all day and live music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-6 p.m. and 7-11 p.m.

Louies Modern

Louies will offer an abundant brunch buffet replete with Bloody Marys and a signature MOM-osa bar. Offerings include Nutella waffles, classic eggs Benedict and an omelette station. Bring your family and friends to enjoy this celebratory day with food, drinks and great company. The event begins at 10 a.m. Call (941) 552-9688 for reservations.

Muse at the Ringling

Join Muse for a Mother's Day extravaganza. Offerings include toasted coconut pancakes, crab cake scrambled eggs, short rib potato skins and eggs-in-a-hole brioche french toast. There's a delectable dish for every mom out there. The event begins at 11 a.m. Call (941) 360-7390 for reservations.

Jack Dusty

Bring Mom to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota to enjoy a spectacular Mother’s Day Brunch with reservations available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $119 per adult, $42 for children under 12, children under 3 free. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (941) 309-2000.

Powel Crosley Estate

Celebrate Mom at the Powel Crosley Estate's popular Mother's Day Brunch on the Bay. Breakfast includes a waffle station, traditional breakfast options (eggs, bacon, sausage, omelets, breads and jams), seafood (including salmon and shrimp options), tea sandwiches and specialty quiches, as well as a carving station featuring ham and New York strip loin. Coffee, tea, juices, and milk are served, along with a cash bar. A live steel band will perform, as well. Seatings are at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; cost is $48 for adults, $27 for children 3-11, free for children under 3. 

