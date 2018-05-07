Nonprofits
Feld Entertainment Executive Joins Realize Bradenton Board
Realize Bradenton recently selected Jeff Watson to join its Board of Directors.
Realize Bradenton—a nonprofit that uses arts, culture, heritage and food to build a vibrant, healthy Bradenton—recently selected Jeff Watson to serve on its Board of Directors for a three-year term. Watson is the senior director of corporate communications for Palmetto's Feld Entertainment, where he is responsible for internal communications, as well as external executive and corporate public relations.