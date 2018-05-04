Securities and Exchange Commission Charges Three with Fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Image: Scott S/Flickr

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently charged two Palmetto residents, Diane Harrison and Michael Daniels, and one Sarasota resident, Catherine Bradaick-Zolla, with fraud. The defendants "created the false appearance that [their] companies were pursuing specific business plans with independent management and shareholders by installing friends and family ... as purported officers and shareholders," while in reality, "Daniels and Harrison controlled the shares," according to the Commission. The Commission also alleges that the defendants prepared false Securities and Exchange Commission filings, submitted false legal opinion letters and more.