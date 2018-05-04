Mental Health Provider Acquired By Jacksonville Beach Company

Geoffrey Kanter Image: Courtesy Ricki Lindsay

Sarasota's Comprehensive MedPsych Systems, which offers behavioral and mental health services, was recently purchased by Jacksonville Beach's Refresh Mental Health. Comprehensive MedPsych Systems was founded in 1998 by Geoffrey Kanter, an adult and pediatric neuropsychologist. The provider now has offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Venice and Port Charlotte, with more than 90 clinicians and 15 locations.