Study Examines Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Created By Sarasota Company

The peer-reviewed journal Annals of Medicine recently published results of a clinical study that support the accuracy of a medical diagnostic test created by the Sarasota biotech company RPS Diagnostics. The FebriDx test is a 10-minute, single-use, disposable, point-of-care diagnostic test used to identify acute bacterial and viral respiratory tract infections by testing the body’s immune response to infections. Due to overlapping symptoms and signs, it can be challenging for physicians to differentiate between viral and bacterial causes of infection during an office visit. The study outlined in Annals of Medicine involved 220 patients with upper respiratory infection at 10 clinical sites in the United States.