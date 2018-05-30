Best Brews
Our Craft Beer Scene Has Never Been Hotter
Everything you need to know about the region's beer makers.
3 Keys Brewing & Eatery
2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, (941) 218-0396, 3keysbrewing.com
Type of brewery Brewpub
Food Burgers and salads, plus sandwiches that use waffles for bread
Beers sold elsewhere? No
Must-Try Beers Tis the Saison, Guava Milkshake IPA, Oak Aged Sour Red
Attractions Foosball, Jenga, shady deck
Vibe Young professionals with dogs and kids rubbing shoulders with retiree regulars
Hours Noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Motorworks Brewing
1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, (941) 567-6218, motorworksbrewing.com
Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom
Food Rotating mix of visiting food trucks
Beers sold elsewhere? Grocery stores and liquor stores, bars and restaurants
Must-Try Beers Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA, Empire Oyster Stout
Attractions Beer garden, live music, bocce ball court
Vibe Bar game fanatics tossing cornhole bean bags on a sprawling fake-grass lawn
Hours 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Darwin Brewing Co.
803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, (941) 747-1970, darwinbrewingco.com
Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom
Food Occasional food trucks
Beers sold elsewhere? At stores, bars and restaurants; at baseball games at LECOM Park; one-of-a-kind bottles at Lucky’s Market
Must-Try Beers Charapa, Big Deal, Summadayze IPA
Attractions Baseball stadium across the street, special parties on the front lawn
Vibe Sunscreen-slathered baseball fans downing a few before the game
Hours 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday
Naughty Monk Brewery
2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton, (941) 708-2966, naughtymonkbrewery.com
Type of brewery Small-batch brewery with taproom
Food None, but delivery to brewery OK
Beers sold elsewhere? Nope
Must-Try Beers Du Mi Dubbel, Dem Apples, Naughty Lyte
Attractions Pro-quality pool tables, poker and trivia nights
Vibe Lakewood Ranch Belgian beer fans who huddle over board games
Hours 3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday
Good Liquid Brewing Co.
4824 14th St. W., Bradenton, (941) 896-6381, thegoodliquidbrewing.com
Type of brewery Small-batch brewery with taproom
Food Visiting food trucks and delivery from nearby Greek restaurant
Beers sold elsewhere? No
Must-Try Beers Starfruit/Passionfruit Berliner Weisse, Honey Rye Pale Ale, Peach Gose
Attractions Outdoor patio, board games, yoga classes
Vibe Neighborhood dwellers who appreciate the cider and wine on draft, too
Hours 2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday
Calusa Brewing
5701 Derek Ave., Sarasota, (941) 922-8150, calusabrewing.com
Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom
Food Rotating food trucks
Beers sold elsewhere? At restaurants and bars
Must-Try Beers Focus, Double Barrel Imperial Dissonance, Foederhead with Guava
Attractions Cooler in taproom with rotating take-home offerings, games
Vibe Serious-about-their-beer south Sarasota residents who snap up limited-edition bottles and cans
Hours 2-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday
Big Top Brewing Company
6111 Porter Way, Sarasota, (941) 371-2939, bigtopbrewing.com
Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom
Food Occasional food trucks
Beers sold elsewhere? At bars and restaurants and in stores
Must-Try Beers Hawaiian Lion Coconut & Coffee Porter, Barrel Aged Insane Clown
Attractions Special holiday parties, fire pit, live music
Vibe Men and women just off work, popping in from I-75 on their way home
Hours 2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday
JDub’s Brewing Company
1215 Mango Ave., Sarasota, (941) 955-2739, jdubsbrewing.com
Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom
Food Rotating food trucks
Beers sold elsewhere? At stores and restaurants
Must-Try Beers Poolside Kölsch, Bell Cow Milk Chocolate Porter, Lychee IPA
Attractions Pretty and intimate back yard near train tracks, cheese and beer pairing events, comedy open mics
Vibe Bearded bros mingling with yoga-flexible women
Hours 2-8 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Brew Life Brewing
5767 Beneva Road, Sarasota, (941) 952-3831, brewlifebrewing.com
Type of brewery Small-batch brewery with taproom
Food Occasional food trucks
Beers sold elsewhere? Negative
Must-Try Beers Dude! Itz Brown, Samoan Tiger, Smoked Bandit
Attractions Helpful staff, sports parties
Vibe Accessible hangout for home brewers and staffers from other local breweries that’s more like a beer bar than a brewery
Hours 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 2 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday; noon-10 p.m. Sunday
Sarasota Brewing Company
6607 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, (941) 925-2337, sarasotabrewing.com
Type of brewery Brewpub
Food Full menu of salads and sandwiches, killer wings
Beers sold elsewhere? Nah
Must-Try Beers Skyway Fog Hefeweizen, Full Moon Maibock, Brouge
Attractions Cozy fireplace, full bar for nonbeer drinkers, old-school destination that’s been open for almost 30 years
Vibe Gulf Gate regulars who keep their own personal mugs hanging above the bar
Hours 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-midnight Sunday
3 Bridges Brewing/Off the Wagon Brewery & Kitchen
2105-2017 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, (941) 468-8100, (941) 497-2048
Type of brewery 3 Bridges makes the beers poured at Off the Wagon brewpub
Food Full menu of burgers, tacos, sandwiches at Off the Wagon
Beers sold elsewhere? Nope
Must-Try Beers Java the Hut, #Merica American Cream Ale, Skyway
Attractions Ladies’ night, free pool nights, kids eat free some nights
Vibe Venice residents eager to have a brewery to call their own
Hours 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-2 a.m. Sunday