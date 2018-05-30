Our Craft Beer Scene Has Never Been Hotter

3 Keys Brewing & Eatery

2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, (941) 218-0396, 3keysbrewing.com

Type of brewery Brewpub

Food Burgers and salads, plus sandwiches that use waffles for bread

Beers sold elsewhere? No

Must-Try Beers Tis the Saison, Guava Milkshake IPA, Oak Aged Sour Red

Attractions Foosball, Jenga, shady deck

Vibe Young professionals with dogs and kids rubbing shoulders with retiree regulars

Hours Noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Motorworks Brewing

1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, (941) 567-6218, motorworksbrewing.com

Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom

Food Rotating mix of visiting food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? Grocery stores and liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Must-Try Beers Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA, Empire Oyster Stout

Attractions Beer garden, live music, bocce ball court

Vibe Bar game fanatics tossing cornhole bean bags on a sprawling fake-grass lawn

Hours 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Darwin Brewing Co.

803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, (941) 747-1970, darwinbrewingco.com

Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom

Food Occasional food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? At stores, bars and restaurants; at baseball games at LECOM Park; one-of-a-kind bottles at Lucky’s Market

Must-Try Beers Charapa, Big Deal, Summadayze IPA

Attractions Baseball stadium across the street, special parties on the front lawn

Vibe Sunscreen-slathered baseball fans downing a few before the game

Hours 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday

Naughty Monk Brewery

2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton, (941) 708-2966, naughtymonkbrewery.com

Type of brewery Small-batch brewery with taproom

Food None, but delivery to brewery OK

Beers sold elsewhere? Nope

Must-Try Beers Du Mi Dubbel, Dem Apples, Naughty Lyte

Attractions Pro-quality pool tables, poker and trivia nights

Vibe Lakewood Ranch Belgian beer fans who huddle over board games

Hours 3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Good Liquid Brewing Co.

4824 14th St. W., Bradenton, (941) 896-6381, thegoodliquidbrewing.com

Type of brewery Small-batch brewery with taproom

Food Visiting food trucks and delivery from nearby Greek restaurant

Beers sold elsewhere? No

Must-Try Beers Starfruit/Passionfruit Berliner Weisse, Honey Rye Pale Ale, Peach Gose

Attractions Outdoor patio, board games, yoga classes

Vibe Neighborhood dwellers who appreciate the cider and wine on draft, too

Hours 2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Calusa Brewing

5701 Derek Ave., Sarasota, (941) 922-8150, calusabrewing.com

Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom

Food Rotating food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? At restaurants and bars

Must-Try Beers Focus, Double Barrel Imperial Dissonance, Foederhead with Guava

Attractions Cooler in taproom with rotating take-home offerings, games

Vibe Serious-about-their-beer south Sarasota residents who snap up limited-edition bottles and cans

Hours 2-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Big Top Brewing Company

6111 Porter Way, Sarasota, (941) 371-2939, bigtopbrewing.com

Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom

Food Occasional food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? At bars and restaurants and in stores

Must-Try Beers Hawaiian Lion Coconut & Coffee Porter, Barrel Aged Insane Clown

Attractions Special holiday parties, fire pit, live music

Vibe Men and women just off work, popping in from I-75 on their way home

Hours 2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

JDub’s Brewing Company

1215 Mango Ave., Sarasota, (941) 955-2739, jdubsbrewing.com

Type of brewery Production brewery with taproom

Food Rotating food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? At stores and restaurants

Must-Try Beers Poolside Kölsch, Bell Cow Milk Chocolate Porter, Lychee IPA

Attractions Pretty and intimate back yard near train tracks, cheese and beer pairing events, comedy open mics

Vibe Bearded bros mingling with yoga-flexible women

Hours 2-8 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Brew Life Brewing

5767 Beneva Road, Sarasota, (941) 952-3831, brewlifebrewing.com

Type of brewery Small-batch brewery with taproom

Food Occasional food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? Negative

Must-Try Beers Dude! Itz Brown, Samoan Tiger, Smoked Bandit

Attractions Helpful staff, sports parties

Vibe Accessible hangout for home brewers and staffers from other local breweries that’s more like a beer bar than a brewery

Hours 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 2 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday; noon-10 p.m. Sunday

Sarasota Brewing Company

6607 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, (941) 925-2337, sarasotabrewing.com

Type of brewery Brewpub

Food Full menu of salads and sandwiches, killer wings

Beers sold elsewhere? Nah

Must-Try Beers Skyway Fog Hefeweizen, Full Moon Maibock, Brouge

Attractions Cozy fireplace, full bar for nonbeer drinkers, old-school destination that’s been open for almost 30 years

Vibe Gulf Gate regulars who keep their own personal mugs hanging above the bar

Hours 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-midnight Sunday

3 Bridges Brewing/Off the Wagon Brewery & Kitchen

2105-2017 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, (941) 468-8100, (941) 497-2048

Type of brewery 3 Bridges makes the beers poured at Off the Wagon brewpub

Food Full menu of burgers, tacos, sandwiches at Off the Wagon

Beers sold elsewhere? Nope

Must-Try Beers Java the Hut, #Merica American Cream Ale, Skyway

Attractions Ladies’ night, free pool nights, kids eat free some nights

Vibe Venice residents eager to have a brewery to call their own

Hours 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-2 a.m. Sunday