  1. Features
  2. The Local Craft Beer Scene Just Keeps Growing

Best Brews

Our Craft Beer Scene Has Never Been Hotter

Everything you need to know about the region's beer makers.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 5/30/2018 at 10:17am Published in the June 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

3 Keys Brewing & Eatery

2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, (941) 218-0396, 3keysbrewing.com

Type of brewery  Brewpub

Food  Burgers and salads, plus sandwiches that use waffles for bread

Beers sold elsewhere? No

Must-Try Beers  Tis the Saison, Guava Milkshake IPA, Oak Aged Sour Red

Attractions Foosball, Jenga, shady deck

Vibe  Young professionals with dogs and kids rubbing shoulders with retiree regulars

Hours  Noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Motorworks Brewing

1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, (941) 567-6218, motorworksbrewing.com

Type of brewery  Production brewery with taproom

Food  Rotating mix of visiting food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? Grocery stores and liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Must-Try Beers  Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA, Empire Oyster Stout

Attractions  Beer garden, live music, bocce ball court

Vibe  Bar game fanatics tossing cornhole bean bags on a sprawling fake-grass lawn

Hours 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Darwin Brewing Co.

803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, (941) 747-1970, darwinbrewingco.com

Type of brewery  Production brewery with taproom

Food  Occasional food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? At stores, bars and restaurants; at baseball games at LECOM Park; one-of-a-kind bottles at Lucky’s Market

Must-Try Beers  Charapa, Big Deal, Summadayze IPA

Attractions  Baseball stadium across the street, special parties on the front lawn

Vibe  Sunscreen-slathered baseball fans downing a few before the game

Hours  4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday

Naughty Monk Brewery

2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton, (941) 708-2966, naughtymonkbrewery.com

Type of brewery  Small-batch brewery with taproom

Food None, but delivery to brewery OK

Beers sold elsewhere? Nope

Must-Try Beers  Du Mi Dubbel, Dem Apples, Naughty Lyte

Attractions  Pro-quality pool tables, poker and trivia nights

Vibe  Lakewood Ranch Belgian beer fans who huddle over board games

Hours  3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Good Liquid Brewing Co.

4824 14th St. W., Bradenton, (941) 896-6381, thegoodliquidbrewing.com

Type of brewery  Small-batch brewery with taproom

Food  Visiting food trucks and delivery from nearby Greek restaurant

Beers sold elsewhere? No

Must-Try Beers  Starfruit/Passionfruit Berliner Weisse, Honey Rye Pale Ale, Peach Gose

Attractions  Outdoor patio, board games, yoga classes

Vibe  Neighborhood dwellers who appreciate the cider and wine on draft, too

Hours  2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Calusa Brewing

5701 Derek Ave., Sarasota, (941) 922-8150, calusabrewing.com

Type of brewery  Production brewery with taproom

Food  Rotating food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? At restaurants and bars

Must-Try Beers  Focus, Double Barrel Imperial Dissonance, Foederhead with Guava

Attractions  Cooler in taproom with rotating take-home offerings, games

Vibe  Serious-about-their-beer south Sarasota residents who snap up limited-edition bottles and cans

Hours  2-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Big Top Brewing Company

6111 Porter Way, Sarasota, (941) 371-2939, bigtopbrewing.com

Type of brewery  Production brewery with taproom

Food Occasional food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? At bars and restaurants and in stores

Must-Try Beers  Hawaiian Lion Coconut & Coffee Porter, Barrel Aged Insane Clown

Attractions  Special holiday parties, fire pit, live music

Vibe  Men and women just off work, popping in from I-75 on their way home

Hours  2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

JDub’s Brewing Company

1215 Mango Ave., Sarasota, (941) 955-2739, jdubsbrewing.com

Type of brewery  Production brewery with taproom

Food  Rotating food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? At stores and restaurants

Must-Try Beers Poolside Kölsch, Bell Cow Milk Chocolate Porter, Lychee IPA

Attractions Pretty and intimate back yard near train tracks, cheese and beer pairing events, comedy open mics

Vibe  Bearded bros mingling with yoga-flexible women

Hours 2-8 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Brew Life Brewing

5767 Beneva Road, Sarasota, (941) 952-3831, brewlifebrewing.com

Type of brewery  Small-batch brewery with taproom

Food  Occasional food trucks

Beers sold elsewhere? Negative

Must-Try Beers  Dude! Itz Brown, Samoan Tiger, Smoked Bandit

Attractions  Helpful staff, sports parties

Vibe  Accessible hangout for home brewers and staffers from other local breweries that’s more like a beer bar than a brewery

Hours  4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 2 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday; noon-10 p.m. Sunday

Sarasota Brewing Company

6607 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, (941) 925-2337, sarasotabrewing.com

Type of brewery  Brewpub

Food  Full menu of salads and sandwiches, killer wings

Beers sold elsewhere? Nah

Must-Try Beers  Skyway Fog Hefeweizen, Full Moon Maibock, Brouge

Attractions Cozy fireplace, full bar for nonbeer drinkers, old-school destination that’s been open for almost 30 years

Vibe  Gulf Gate regulars who keep their own personal mugs hanging above the bar

Hours  11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-midnight Sunday

3 Bridges Brewing/Off the Wagon Brewery & Kitchen

2105-2017 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, (941) 468-8100, (941) 497-2048

Type of brewery  3 Bridges makes the beers poured at Off the Wagon brewpub

Food  Full menu of burgers, tacos, sandwiches at Off the Wagon

Beers sold elsewhere? Nope

Must-Try Beers  Java the Hut, #Merica American Cream Ale, Skyway

Attractions  Ladies’ night, free pool nights, kids eat free some nights

Vibe  Venice residents eager to have a brewery to call their own

Hours  11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-2 a.m. Sunday

Filed under
Biz Daily, breweries, beer
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Local Craft Beer Scene Just Keeps Growing

The Beer-Obsessed Create Their Own Brews

The Homebrewers Association of Manatee & Sarasota boasts a thriving membership.

In Defense of Cheap Beer

I’m a fan, and not just because of the price.

Are Women Welcome in the Craft Beer World?

While 29 percent of employees in American breweries are women, just 4 percent of active breweries have a female brewmaster, according to one survey.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Skip the Straw

A New Group Works to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

1:56pm By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

1:27pm By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

10:21am By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

9:15am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Shades of Noel Coward Appear in FST Play Reading

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

1:44pm By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

1:36pm By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe