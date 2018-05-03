  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Preview

The Ninth Annual Harvey Milk Festival Kicks Off May 10

In celebration of Harvey Milk, this year's festival promotes diversity.

By Jordan Noyes 5/3/2018 at 10:41am

The Ninth Annual Harvey Milk Festival (May 10-12) celebrates and honors Harvey Milk, whose activism in the 1970s promoted gay rights. Described as “the most famous and most significantly open LGBT official ever elected in the United States,” Milk is seen as an LGBTQ (today’s emendation) martyr, with his assassination only 11 months after acquiring a city official position in California. Like Milk, the festival rejects discrimination and supports diversity, but also fosters emerging talents in the arts. With this year’s musical focus, the event encourages your voice to be heard, because all it takes is one performance to change a life.

The Harvey Milk Festival features a variety of attractions, including live music, film, performing and visual artists, speakers and vendors. 

Day 1: HMF Art opens at Selby Public Library with Fluid Lines, an LGBTQ artwork showcase. It's a day of expressing one's self through the arts, embracing each other and feeling passionately about what you create. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Day 2HMF Theatre hosts Cultivating Space Between the Spectrum, which brings together spoken-word artists, dancers and musicians. The night will also feature a screening of Had She Never Asked Me, written by Daniel J. Watts in response to the not-too-distant Orlando shooting. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Day 3: The festival ends with a free 11-band concert at Five Points Park. Headliners include SSION, an electronic pop music project; Starbenders, an Atlantic rock group; and DVWEZ, an Orlando R&B singer. 

A58dd557 bdf7 4052 bfb8 728131f9e87c siywae

Image: Courtesy of Harvey Milk Festival

Further talent, stretching to midnight, includes Sam Woolf, an American Idol finalist; Divine AF, a multigenerational LGBTQ collective; the Equines, known for their lyric-driven songs and snazzy outfits; N.E. Bodied Entertainment, New College's hip-hop group; Youth Antics, an indie, new wave band; Indee Killed the Pop Star, a classical-influenced Indie art-pop group; Gary Lazer Eyes, who describe their music as "creepy beach groove grunge"; and Firstworld, a chillwave group. The event begins at 2:30 p.m.

Visit harveymilkfestival.org for more info.

Filed under
Harvey Milk Festival
Show Comments

Related Content

Sneak Peek

Sarasota Film Festival Announces First Films and Stars

03/16/2018 By Kay Kipling

It's a Wrap

20th Annual Sarasota Film Festival's Closing Night

04/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Intimate Insights

Steve Guttenberg, Virginia Madsen: In Conversation With at the Sarasota Film Festival

04/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Cheers to 20 Years

Twenty Years of Sarasota Film Festival Memories

03/28/2018 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Technology

Uber's Restaurant Delivery Service Comes to Bradenton

05/03/2018 By Staff

New hires

Restaurant Chain Names New Chief Legal Officer

05/02/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Venice Seafood & Musical Festival, Sarasota Veg Fest, Cinco de Mayo and More Local Dining Events

05/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Best Bites

The Best Things We Ate in April

05/02/2018

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

The Ninth Annual Harvey Milk Festival Kicks Off May 10

05/03/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 3-9

05/03/2018 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

We Are Sarasota

05/02/2018 Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Visible Men Academy Shine On!

05/02/2018 Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Best of Sarasota Party 2018: Part III

04/30/2018 Photography by Cliff Roles

Arts

Theater Leaders Sign on for Five More Years

04/27/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Clean Beauty

Three Green Hair Brands You Need to Know

04/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best of Sarasota 2018: The Readers' Poll

04/26/2018

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Canned Ham Vintage, Rosemary District

04/26/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Woman Up

Buy These Ultra-Motivating, Confidence-Boosting Finds for the Women in Your Life

04/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

Spa Franchise Coming to Sarasota

04/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

We Care Manatee Executive Director Victoria P. Kasdan Shares Her Beauty Routine

04/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Oh, Baby

A Lakewood Ranch Mom’s Baby Nursery Goes Viral

05/03/2018 By Ilene Denton

New hires

Lakewood Ranch Real Estate Office Adds Sales Associate

05/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Retail, Office Plaza Fully Leased

04/30/2018 By Staff

Top Sales

Late April Sees Record-Breaking Residential Sales on Lido, Longboat Key

04/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes, Grand Palm’s Social Club Breaks Ground, Umbrella House Tours Resume

04/26/2018

Memory Lane

Home Tour: A Hollywood Casting Director Replicates Her Family's 100-Year-Old Cottage

04/26/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Energy

Florida Power & Light Manager to Discuss Lessons Learned From Hurricane Irma

05/03/2018 By Staff

Data

Floridian Consumer Confidence Rises

05/03/2018 By Staff

Education

Grant Used to Encourage High School Girls to Pursue Tech Careers

05/03/2018 By Staff

Limelight

We Are Sarasota

05/02/2018 Photography by Cliff Roles

Philanthropy

Giving Challenge Raises More Than $11.7 Million

05/02/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Visible Men Academy Shine On!

05/02/2018 Photography by Cliff Roles

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Health & Fitness

Health care

Surgeon Picked to Lead Medical Society

05/03/2018 By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmologist Named Nonprofit's Associate Medical Director

05/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

University of South Florida to Launch New Nursing Program in Sarasota

04/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Leader in Behavioral Health Appointed

04/27/2018 By Staff

Cold Play

We Tried It: Whole-Body Cryotherapy

04/26/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Nonprofit Grades Hospitals on Patient Safety

04/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe