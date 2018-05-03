Surgeon Picked to Lead Medical Society

Deepak Nair Image: Courtesy Brittan Collett

Deepak Nair, M.D., was recently elected president of the Sarasota County Medical Society. Nair is chief of vascular surgery and chairman of medical education at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. His clinical experience includes arterial and venous surgery; in particular, he specializes in endovascular minimally invasive treatment of aneurysms and dissections. The Medical Society was established in 1924 and represents nearly 500 physicians. The organization advocates for patients and physician wellness.