Floridian Consumer Confidence Rises

After two months of declines, consumer confidence among Floridians increased in April, according to new survey results published by the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. Perceptions of one's personal financial situation now when compared to a year ago rose 5.5 points, from 91 to 96.5, while perceptions as to whether now is a good time to buy a major household item increased 3.1 points, from 101.1 to 104.2. Expectations of one's personal financial situation a year from now increased, while expectations of U.S. economic conditions over the next year and over the next five years plummeted.