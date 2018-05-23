Seven Downtown Properties Change Hands

The seven downtown parcels that recently changed hands Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota's Cross Street Parcels Land Trust recently purchased seven parcels of downtown property valued at almost $10.7 million. The properties include the office of the law firm of Williams Parker Harrison Dietz & Getzen and Nancy's Bar-B-Q restaurant, plus adjacent parking lots and offices. The Cross Street Parcels Land Trust is led by Williams Parker attorney William Seider. The properties were purchased from Williams Parker Holdings, P.A.