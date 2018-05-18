Law Firm Hires 14th Attorney

Mallory Moretti Image: Courtesy Jacqueline Mazur

The Sarasota law firm Berlin Patten Ebling recently hired Mallory Moretti, the firm's 14th attorney. Moretti practices primarily in the areas of residential property transactions, including closings, contract and lease preparation, and negotiation. Born and raised in Sarasota, Moretti earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida and her law degree from Stetson University College of Law.