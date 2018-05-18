Real estate
Law Firm Hires 14th Attorney
Real estate attorney Mallory Moretti recently joined Sarasota's Berlin Patten Ebling.
The Sarasota law firm Berlin Patten Ebling recently hired Mallory Moretti, the firm's 14th attorney. Moretti practices primarily in the areas of residential property transactions, including closings, contract and lease preparation, and negotiation. Born and raised in Sarasota, Moretti earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida and her law degree from Stetson University College of Law.