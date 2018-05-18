Habitat for Humanity to Build New 40-Home Neighborhood

A rendering of Hammock Place Image: Courtesy sarasotahabitat.net

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, Inc. recently launched a capital campaign to fund construction of 40 homes over three years. The homes will be built in Hammock Place, a neighborhood designed to resemble a market-rate community, with three- and four-bedroom homes. Hammock Place is located on the north side of 17th Street, just east of Beneva Road. Habitat for Humanity is working to raise $7 million for the initiative; $3 million has already been committed through a partnership with The Kolter Group LLC and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.