Study Says Allowing Felons to Vote Would Boost Florida's Economy

Allowing felons who have served their sentences to vote in Florida elections would generate $365 million in economic impact for the state, according to a new study commissioned by a criminal justice reform nonprofit. The estimated gains would come from a decrease in recidivism (felons who have earned the right to vote again are less likely to commit more crimes, according to the study), which would lead to less spending on courts and incarceration, as well as gains in employment and income. The study was conducted by The Washington Economics Group, Inc. and commissioned by the Alliance for Safety and Justice. If approved by 60 percent of Florida voters this fall, Amendment 4 would allow felons who have completed their sentences (with the exception of those who have committed certain violent offenses) to have their voting rights restored automatically.