Downtown Roundabout Opens

NOW OPEN! Crews have completed work on the new roundabout at Ringling Boulevard and Orange Avenue, and it opened to traffic Wednesday afternoon. A public art sculpture will be installed in the center island later this summer. pic.twitter.com/SyfxpTQkI3 — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) May 16, 2018

The new roundabout at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota opened to traffic on Wednesday. The City of Sarasota project began last November and included infrastructure upgrades like a new water line, additional lighting for the road and sidewalk and landscaping improvements. The city will install a new aluminum sculpture by Sarasota artist Jorge Blanco in the center of the roundabout later this year.