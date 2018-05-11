Makeup Artist and Beauty Guru Tricia Ward Shares Her Skincare Rituals

Tricia Ward Image: Barbara Banks

If you follow the social scene, then it's no doubt you've seen the makeup artistry talents of Tricia Ward. With more than 16 years of beauty industry experience with multiple Estée Lauder companies and MAC Cosmetics, her interest in aesthetics began at an early age, with drawing and painting. Influenced by '80s and '90s pop culture artists, with their bold and vivid color trends, she was also fascinated by how these artists could transform their looks and evoke different moods with clothes and makeup.

Fast forward to adulthood, when Ward continued to draw inspiration from many different cultures as she traveled the globe with her husband Jerod Ward, a professional basketball player. While living in Japan, China, Korea, Cyprus, Spain and France, she was captivated by international beauty trends. Now, she works with on-air talent, high-profile clients and published photographers.

Always challenging her own creativity, for Ward makeup has become the paint and skin the canvas. "It is particularly gratifying to see how I can help transform a client's look and boost their confidence by allowing them to express their personality through the art of makeup!" she says.

But today, we turn the tables on this industry expert and focus on how she takes care of her own inner and outer beauty.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

Applying makeup is therapeutic for me so I like to give myself a little extra time if I can. I always make sure my skin is primed and prepped with MAC Moisture Infusion Serum, this is essential for an overall flawless application. For foundation, Studio Fix Fluid allows me to manipulate the level of coverage. Next, I highlight with Tarte Shape Tape concealer and contour with Laura Geller Baked Bronzer, which sculpts and defines my features. Brows really frame the face, so I fill in any sparse areas. Depending on the occasion, I will either do a neutral smokey eye with or a pop of color on the lips.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

When visiting my grandmother, I distinctly remember watching her soak a face cloth in warm milk and leaving it on her face for 10 minutes. She always had the softest, most supple skin. I learned the importance of taking care of my skin as well as making time for yourself at an early age.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

In addition to keeping your body well hydrated, I think it is vital to start with the mind. Laughter is infectious; it creates a positive atmosphere and gives an instant glow to the face. A simple smile goes all long way.

Any treatment that you outsource?

Aesthetician Iliana Palacio pampers my skin with her amazing honey glow facials. And Nikki at Maramalade Salon & Boutique is a hair color genius. Love the overall vibe there.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

After a steam shower, I will eliminate dead skin cells using MAC Mineralize Volcanic Ash Exfoliator. This refines any texture and is pH-balanced, so it won't strip the skin. Clinique All About Eyes instantly hydrates and de-puffs my eye area; it has been a "holy grail" product of mine for years. I also use the Neutrogena Hydrogel Mask for a mid-week boost.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Many scents I've tried tend to fade throughout the day. MAC Turquatic stays light, pure, fresh and layers well with The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter.

What is the biggest beauty blunder you see?

Not evening out the skin with foundation when wearing other makeup. If you balance out the face and tone down redness, it will look more polished and finished. It Cosmetics CC+Cream delivers great coverage yet still allows your skin to breathe.

More women should….

Love themselves, flaws and all. Confidence is key to living a happy and healthy life. It's starts with you; you must have self-love. I am instilling this in my 19 month old daughter now because I never want her to doubt herself. Different is special, unique is rare. Women are powerful and sometimes we need to remind ourselves of that. We are all strong, all beautiful, and all queens!