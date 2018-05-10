Goodwill Adds Three New Board Members

From left to right: New Goodwill Manasota board members Mike Bryant, Jacqueline Moore and Allen Weinstein with Goodwill Manasota president and CEO Bob Rosinsky Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota recently selected its 2018-2019 Board of Directors. Peter Crowley continues his tenure as chairman of the board, with past chair Rob Morris holding the title of chair emeritus. New to the board this year are Mike Bryant, co-founder of Fawley Bryant Architects, Inc.; Jacqueline Moore, founder and president of Power & Light Company, LLC, and founder of the Kindness Community; and Allen Weinstein, retired retail CEO and chief merchandising officer. The three new members join directors Steve Boone, Debbie Douglas, Rae Dowling, Rod Hollingsworth, Sandy Kirkpatrick, Alan Maio, Brad West and Richard Wharton.