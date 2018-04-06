Data
Researchers Predict Above-Average Hurricane Activity
Researchers at Colorado State University estimate the Atlantic region will see a total of 14 named storms this year, including seven hurricanes.
Researchers at Colorado State University are predicting above-average hurricane activity during this year's Atlantic hurricane season, estimating a total of 14 named storms this year, including seven hurricanes. The probability of at least one major hurricane (category 3, 4 or 5) entering the Caribbean is 52 percent, above the historical average of 42 percent, according to the researchers. Hurricane season runs June 1-Nov. 30.