Automotive, Nursing Students Graduate From CareerEdge Program

Ten nurse assistants and nine automotive technicians recently graduated from Suncoast Technical College training programs developed by CareerEdge Funders Collaborative.

By Staff 4/6/2018 at 2:49pm

Gulf Coast Community Foundation donor Walt Eppard speaks to the automotive class graduates

Image: Courtesy Lauren Meyer

Ten nurse assistants and nine automotive technicians recently graduated from Suncoast Technical College training programs developed by CareerEdge Funders Collaborative. All were pre-screened and hired by an employer prior to starting their classes. All of the nurse assistant students were chosen by Tidewell Hospice for work at one of their facilities or at their home health agency, Approved Home Health, while the Automotive Express students were hired by local dealerships Gettel Automotive, Sunset Automotive, Toyota of Sarasota and Venice Honda. Funding for the certification programs was made possible by Gulf Coast Community Foundation donors Walt and Renee Eppard.

