Legal Career Fair Happens April 28

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is hosting a regional Legal Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at the college's Lakewood Ranch auditorium, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Sarasota. The fair will be an opportunity for interested individuals to network with prospective employers, find out more about the legal profession and discuss educational paths available at State College and other institutions. Attendees are encouraged to bring résumés and networking cards. The event will include speakers on topics such as “Employability Skills” and “Personal Branding,” as well as a panel discussion on “Finding Your Fit – Skills and Attributes for Different Legal Settings.” RSVP online.