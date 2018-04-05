Bank Names New Vice President

Joseph Talerico Image: Courtesy Sara Bremerman

IberiaBank recently hired Joseph Talerico as vice president and branch manager for its office located at 3323 17th St., Sarasota. Talerico’s banking career spans more than three decades, primarily with Bank of America, where he served in a variety of roles, including project management, research and adjustments, client cash services and most recently in retail as a financial center manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for consumer and small business banking growth, branch leadership and client satisfaction.