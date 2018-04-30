  1. News & City Life
New Tax Collector's Office Opening

The new office processes tax payments, issues drivers' licenses, vehicle titles and registrations and more.

By Staff 4/30/2018 at 3:08pm

Sarasota county tax collector uagsxf

The new Sarasota County Tax Collector office

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates will celebrate the opening of a new mid-county tax collector office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, May 2. The office, located at 6100 Sawyer Loop Road, Sarasota, is 10,770 square feet and processes tax payments, issues drivers' licenses, vehicle titles and registrations and more. The 6-acre property also includes a road course for drivers' license testing. The facility cost almost $6.7 million to build.

Filed under
Biz Daily, construction, Sarasota County Tax Collector, taxes, Barbara Ford-Coates
