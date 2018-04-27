Essential Info About the Giving Challenge

May 1-2

Dates of this year’s Giving Challenge, a 24-hour online fund-raising campaign presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County

615+

Number of participating Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto County nonprofits

559

Number of nonprofits that participated in 2016

45

Number of states of participating donors in 2016, as well as Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico, Marshall Islands, Micronesia and three U.S. military bases/naval vessels in Europe

40

Number of countries of participating donors in 2016, from all continents except Antarctica

$13.4 million

Amount raised during the most recent Giving Challenge in 2016

$2.4 million

Amount raised in 2012, the year the Giving Challenge began

Over $28 Million

Total Raised Since 2012

63,567

Number of individual donations in 2016

10,700

Number of individual donations in 2012

$50,000: Largest Single Donation Received in 2016

Gifted to Roskamp Institute

Honor Animal Rescue

Nonprofit with most donations in 2016, with 1,313 donations totaling $100,171

To donate on May 1-2, visit GivingPartnerChallenge.org.