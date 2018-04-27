Stats
Essential Info About the Giving Challenge
The 2018 Giving Challenge kicks off May 1. Here's everything you need to know—plus all the numbers from the last Giving Challenge, which took place in 2016.
May 1-2
Dates of this year’s Giving Challenge, a 24-hour online fund-raising campaign presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County
615+
Number of participating Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto County nonprofits
559
Number of nonprofits that participated in 2016
45
Number of states of participating donors in 2016, as well as Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico, Marshall Islands, Micronesia and three U.S. military bases/naval vessels in Europe
40
Number of countries of participating donors in 2016, from all continents except Antarctica
$13.4 million
Amount raised during the most recent Giving Challenge in 2016
$2.4 million
Amount raised in 2012, the year the Giving Challenge began
Over $28 Million
Total Raised Since 2012
63,567
Number of individual donations in 2016
10,700
Number of individual donations in 2012
$50,000: Largest Single Donation Received in 2016
Gifted to Roskamp Institute
Honor Animal Rescue
Nonprofit with most donations in 2016, with 1,313 donations totaling $100,171
To donate on May 1-2, visit GivingPartnerChallenge.org.