Workshop Helps Business Leaders Prep for Video Shoots

Media trainer Joan Lowery is offering a free workshop to help business leaders optimize their video messaging.

By Staff 4/26/2018 at 10:09am

Video camera spkbyv

Image: Pixabay

Media trainer Joan Lowery is offering a free workshop to help business leaders optimize their video messaging. Topics will include soundbite techniques, verbal and non-verbal communication, and relating to the camera and the production crew. Lowery has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting, journalism, acting, coaching and media training for high-tech, health care, nonprofit and industry clients. The “On-Camera Savvy Boot Camp” will be held 9 a.m.-noon on Monday, April 30, at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, room A320, Sarasota. Online registration is required.

