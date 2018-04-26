New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

Inside the new Boeing 777-200LR Crystal Skye Image: Courtesy Jamie Jalwan

Sarasota's Admiral Travel International is offering a new service beginning next May, when the company will host a private flight on the world’s largest charter jet, the Boeing 777-200LR Crystal Skye, for a week-long private safari in South Africa. When the plane departs from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on May 10, 2019, for a direct flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, it will mark the first time the Crystal Skye will depart from the Sarasota airport. The Crystal Skye features 88 fully reclining flatbed seats, a dedicated stand-up bar and social lounge, a team of attendants, an executive chef and a mixologist.