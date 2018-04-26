Gauguin Exhibit Headed to Selby Gardens

In fitting tropical style, Selby Gardens announced an upcoming Gauguin exhibit during the Best of Sarasota party. Image: Staff

One of the highlights of Sarasota Magazine’s Best of Sarasota party, held at Selby Gardens Wednesday evening, was the announcement of the gardens’ next art exhibition, coming in February 2019: Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise.

Following up on the current exhibit at the gardens—Warhol: Flowers in the Factory, on view through June 2018—and the previous show, Marc Chagall, Flowers and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams in 2017, the Gauguin exhibit will focus on the essential roles of botanicals in achieving the artist’s vision of the savage, primitive and exotic. Together with lush displays of tropical plants in the conservatory and gardens, Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise will also feature dramatic woodcuts and rarely seen works in other media by the artist. The dates for the show are Feb. 10 through June 2019.

Hand-carved woodcuttings made by Gauguin during his encounters in Polynesia serve as inspiration for the exhibit. The works, on loan from the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, are from the mid-1890s, when Gauguin lived in French Polynesia, primarily the island of Tahiti.

Nave Nave Fenua (Delectable Earth), Manao Tupapau (The Spirit of the Dead Watching) and The Rape of Europa will be joined by The Woman with Figs, courtesy of Sarasota collectors Keith and Linda Monda. More works will be announced in the coming months.

Gauguin's Nave Nave Fenua (Delectable Earth) Image: Courtesy of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem

Dr. Carol Ockman, curator at large for Selby Gardens and the Robert Sterling Clark Professor of Art History at Williams College, returns to curate the exhibition.

A full schedule of events will be provided in late 2018 at selby.org.