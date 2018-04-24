Traffic and Roundabouts the Topics at Upcoming Community Forum

The Sarasota Tiger Bay Club is hosting a panel discussion about traffic and roundabouts in the area from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Panel participants include Alex DavisShaw of the City of Sarasota, L. K. Nadam of the Florida Department of Transportation, David Hutchison of the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, Sarasota County advisory board member Norm Schimmel and Paula Wiggins of Sarasota County. Tickets are $27-$32.