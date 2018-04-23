Best of Sarasota 2018 Party Rescheduled

The cover of the May issue of Sarasota Magazine Image: Sarasota Magazine

Because of rain in Tuesday's weather forecast, Sarasota Magazine has rescheduled its Best of Sarasota 2018 party for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. All tickets will be honored and all details of the event remain the same, except for the date. A VIP reception precedes the party at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available.