Philanthropic Organization Changes Name
The Southwest Florida Planned Giving Council recently renamed itself as the Charitable Gift Planners of Southwest Florida and created a new logo and brand identity. The group is a professional organization for trust officers, attorneys, accountants, nonprofit development officers, and other financial services and donor advisers. The local chapter is affiliated with a national organization, formerly the Partnership for Philanthropic Planning and now the National Association of Charitable Gift Planners.