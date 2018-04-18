Salon Promotes Five

Julie Cappello Image: Courtesy Shannon Black

Cutting Loose Salon, which has one location in Lakewood Ranch and one on University Parkway, recently promoted five stylists. Julie Cappello, Mackenzie Foote and Kris Timm were promoted to designer stylist at the University location, Genna Pumo was promoted to senior 1 stylist at the University location and Mandy Finnerty was promoted to stylist at the Lakewood Ranch location.