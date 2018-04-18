  1. Fashion & Shopping
Salon Promotes Five

Cutting Loose Salon recently promoted Julie Cappello, Mackenzie Foote, Kris Timm, Genna Pumo and Mandy Finnerty.

By Staff 4/18/2018

Julie cappello d77v2k

Julie Cappello

Image: Courtesy Shannon Black

Cutting Loose Salon, which has one location in Lakewood Ranch and one on University Parkway, recently promoted five stylists. Julie Cappello, Mackenzie Foote and Kris Timm were promoted to designer stylist at the University location, Genna Pumo was promoted to senior 1 stylist at the University location and Mandy Finnerty was promoted to stylist at the Lakewood Ranch location.

Salon Promotes Five

2:05pm By Staff

Face It

A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

04/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

Great Weekend Shopping Events and Sales

04/13/2018 By Staff

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Full Flower

April is a Great Time to Enjoy Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden

04/17/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops

04/16/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homebuilder Sets New Company Sales Record

04/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

St. Armands Circle Restaurant Property Sold

04/16/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

The Modern Show Returns to Center for Architecture Sarasota May 4-5

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Deals

Rosemary District Property Sold

04/13/2018 By Staff

