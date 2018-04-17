  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Gardening

Full Flower

April is a Great Time to Enjoy Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden

Plus, the Ringling's rose garden curator shares tips for growing your own roses.

By Ashley Cooper 4/17/2018 at 11:25am

Shutterstock 1068286391 yezrxy

Image: Shutterstock

Mable’s Rose Garden at The Ringling Museum is the oldest continuously growing rose garden in Florida, planted by John Ringling’s wife, Mable—with the help of a gardener, of course—on their bayfront estate in 1913. Today, more than 1,000 bushes, representing more than 400 varieties, fill the garden with magnificent color and fragrance.

Now is a great time to visit the rose garden, which is located just east of the couple’s grand Italianate mansion, the Ca d’Zan. The roses usually start to bloom about eight weeks after cut back, which means that, this year, they are blooming from April through December. (No admission fee is required to enjoy the Ringling Museum grounds.)

The museum will celebrate the legacy of Mable’s Rose Garden at its Blossoms & Brunch Saturday, April 18. Tickets are $120, and proceeds will go toward maintenance and improvements to the museum’s bayfront grounds. 

Ringling rose garden statue dedxqn

Mable's Rose Garden at The Ringling.

Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Want to make like Mable and grow your own roses? Karen Smith, curator of The Mable Ringling Rose Garden, shared four tips on how to do so:

Prepare the bed.

“Prior to planting the roses, prepare the bed,” says Smith. “A raised bed is recommended in Florida so that you’re bringing in soil that is conducive to growing roses. A lower PH, around 6.5, is recommended.” She recommends soil with compost.

Water.

“Roses drink a lot of water, around two inches per week. So, depending on the size of the bed, I irrigate three times a week,” says Smith.

Select the proper roses for your area.

“We are in [planting] zone A or B. Some people like to select Northern roses that won’t do well in the heat down here. People should put in disease resistant roses because they do much better as far as keeping their foliage and living here," says Smith. If you have a lot of room, she recommends old garden or antique roses; they’ll live longer and are less prone to disease.

Once established, feed with fertilizer at least four times per year.

“I prefer an organic fertilizer,” says Smith. “Right now, I’m using a turkey manure; it’s 4-3-4, which indicates the amount of nitrogen, phosphorous and phosphates. The poultry manure will have more nitrogen than cow, horse or sheep manure. It doesn’t run right through the soil and lasts a lot longer." (Note that Sarasota County bans fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorus from May 31 to Sept. 30 to reduce runoff into Sarasota Bay.)

Want to volunteer in Mable’s Rose Garden? The rose garden curator welcomes volunteers to help maintain the rose garden, especially during the off-season when our snowbirds return north. See here for details. 

Ringling rose garden walkway hqxviv

A walkway along Mable's Rose Garden.

Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Filed under
Roses, ringling musem
Show Comments
In this Article

The Ringling

Museum 5401 Bay Shore Road

The internationally recognized John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art features European (especially Baroque), American and Asian art. Cà d’Zan is the Ringli...

Related Content

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

02/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Checking In

The New Art Ovation Hotel Partners with Ringling College

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

A Peek Inside Her Life

Actress-Author Ali Wentworth Entertains at Ringling College Library Association Town Hall

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Star Shine

An Evening with Beau Bridges at Ringling College

04/06/2018 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Beer

Bradenton Brewery One of America's Fastest-Growing

04/13/2018 By Staff

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/13/2018 By Susan Burns

Technology

Restaurant Delivery Service Expands Again

04/12/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

The Sixth Annual Whiskey Obsession Festival, Dishes for Wishes and More Local Dining Events

04/11/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Opening Night

1:09pm Photography by Rod Millington

Limelight

Community Video Archives Luncheon

10:20am Photography by Lori Sax

Tourism

Four Local Sporting Events to Receive State Grants

04/16/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Checking In

The New Art Ovation Hotel Partners with Ringling College

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Recap

20th Sarasota Film Festival Kicks Off Downtown

04/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Face It

A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

11:00am By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

Great Weekend Shopping Events and Sales

04/13/2018 By Staff

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens This Month

04/02/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Full Flower

April is a Great Time to Enjoy Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden

11:25am By Ashley Cooper

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops

04/16/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homebuilder Sets New Company Sales Record

04/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

St. Armands Circle Restaurant Property Sold

04/16/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

The Modern Show Returns to Center for Architecture Sarasota May 4-5

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Deals

Rosemary District Property Sold

04/13/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Opening Night

1:09pm Photography by Rod Millington

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

12:37pm By Hannah Wallace

Limelight

Community Video Archives Luncheon

10:20am Photography by Lori Sax

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

Four Local Sporting Events to Receive State Grants

04/16/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

MSC Seaside Delivers Affordable Razzle Dazzle

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

12:37pm By Hannah Wallace

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

03/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe