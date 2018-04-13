Great Weekend Shopping Events and Sales

  1. Fashion & Shopping
If you're in need of some retail therapy, we've got you covered.

By Staff 4/13/2018 at 11:29am

Screen shot 2018 04 13 at 11.28.40 am w09eix

A miltonia in bloom at Awesome Orchids.

Image: Courtesy Awesome Orchids

Awesome Orchids Annual Sale

April 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This once-a-year sale is a local favorite, with fans descending on the little Pineapple Avenue shop as soon as it opens. You'll find plants (orchids of all shapes, colors and sizes, succulents, hibiscus and many more), pots and ceramic vessels, candles, stationery and more—all at deep discounts. 

Burns Court Sidewalk Sale

April 14-15

And while you're at Awesome Orchids, continue strolling down the street this 10th annual sidewalk sale, in which a selection of Burns Court boutiques team up to bring shoppers great steals and deals. 

Lotus Boutique Blowout Sale

Through April 15

Lotus' famous end-of-season blowout sale continues, with sale racks at 50 percent off and plenty of new markdowns on brands like Iro, Golden Goose, Veronica Beard, The Great, Xirena and more. Sale is located in the back room at Main Street Traders. 

Mala-Making Workshop at Pineapple Yoga Studio

April 14, 1-4 p.m.

Jessica DiLorenzo of Trikona Designs leads attendees in the art of mala making, which is said to open hearts and serves as a talisman for individual empowerment and well-being. Each attendee leaves the workshop with a one-of-a-kind mala and a personal mantra. You will also explore the colors associated with the chakras as well as the healing vibrations of several stones in order to guide your selection of beads. $65 per person includes supplies to create one mala with rudraksha seeds or sandalwood, and 40 gemstones.

June Simmons Jewelry Event at The Met

April 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Head to St. Armands Circle for a one-day event with June Simmons Jewelry featuring Victor Velyan, Pamela Huizenga and Buddha Mama Jewelry.

