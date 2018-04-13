Financial Adviser Ranked Among America's Best

Scott Pinkerton Image: Courtesy Tracy Knight

Scott Pinkerton, the managing partner and principal investment officer of Venice's Pinkerton Private Wealth, was recently named to a list of the top 1,200 U.S. financial advisers by Barron’s magazine for the 10th year in a row. Pinkerton Private Wealth is associated with the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network. Barron’s rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 financial adviser on assets under management, revenue produced, regulatory record and client retention.