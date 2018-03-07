  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Books & Talks

Star Power

John Lithgow Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

Lithgow shared stories from his long career on stage and screen (and also sang a song about manatees).

By Kay Kipling and Megan McDonald 3/7/2018 at 12:10pm

Acs 0046 fna36b

Image: Megan McDonald

Actor, author and singer John Lithgow entertained an audience of Ringling College of Art and Design supporters and admirers—along with some of the college’s film students—during his appearance Tuesday evening in the Studio Lab series, held in one of the soundstage buildings on the campus.

“My head is about to explode!” Lithgow exclaimed, when asked about his day on campus. “This place is fantastic. I knew that there was a Ringling College of Art and Design, but it’s jaw-dropping, this place. I think these kids are very lucky to be here.”

Acs 0047 gvs9x1

Image: Megan McDonald

In fact, Lithgow, 72, dreamed of a career as a visual artist while growing up, he told his interviewer for the evening, film program head Brad Battersby. Lithgow said he was “excited and almost wistful” at the thought of studying at a school like Ringling.

But, in the end, Harvard and a theatrical career beckoned. Lithgow had already spent his youth in the world of the theater, as his father had run both a Shakespeare festival in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey. Lithgow’s just-closed one-man Broadway show, Stories by Heart, owes its creation, he said, to “reading a story for my dad when he was near death.” Memories of his father play a role in the show, and also in Lithgow’s memoir Drama, which he has recorded as an audio book.

Acs 0045 eradma

Image: Megan McDonald

Lithgow shared more stories from his long career Tuesday evening, from his recent Emmy win for portraying Winston Churchill in the series The Crown to earlier work in both theater and film, including several roles working for film director Brian de Palma. For some reason, Lithgow said, De Palma saw this “bland, benign Wasp and liked the idea of me as the villain of the piece,” whether it was in Obsession or Raising Cain.

Lithgow also revealed that he thought Oscar winner Gary Oldman did a great job of playing Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour, but that he preferred his own series, The Crown, to the film, because The Crown focused on people and relationships, and not just history. “You really care about these people,” he said of the royal family depicted in the series. “The Crown is probably the classiest soap opera ever made, and I mean that in the best way. I would never have cast myself as Winston Churchill, but somebody knew what he was doing.” 

A few other takeaways from Lithgow’s talk:

For him, entertainment is all about creating community. “It’s a matter of connecting with people, in which we all share emotion.”

Despite his impressive resume, he’s grateful to still be offered roles. “There’s less choice than you think,” he said. “I just say yes reflexively when it’s a good piece of material with good people behind it and I’m available. Good writing, good subject, good character and excellent people—people I really want to work with—that’s what draws me to a project.”

His time on television’s popular Third Rock from the Sun amounted to “six years of hysterical laughter.”

On the movie set for The World According to Garp, director George Roy Hill warned star Robin Williams, “don’t give me any of that comedy sh-t.” Lithgow noted that the late Williams even then had “a melancholy side.”

His segment of Twilight Zone: The Movie, which featured him as a frightened airplane passenger, was “the most exciting 20 minutes of film I’ve ever been in. It was a liberating experience, because director George Miller kept asking me for ‘more.’ Usually with theater actors, on film they’re told to do less.”

For his role as a strict minister in the hit movie Footloose, Lithgow spoke with an Assembly of God pastor to gain insight—without ever telling the pastor he was playing one in the movie.

For his role as Dr. Emilio Lizardo in the cult movie The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai, he adopted an Italian accent he honed through listening to an Italian tailor at the film studio—and later asked that the tailor be given a credit as his dialect coach.

He’s written nine books for kids, all accompanied by a CD “where you hear me sing,” Lithgow says. “I keep doing it because an actor’s greatest ambition is the complete and total suspension of disbelief. That is our great goal—to make people actually forget they’re seeing an actor—and you never totally achieve it with adults.”

And speaking of young people, Lithgow has some advice for young people dreaming of a career in the arts. "I tell young people who want to be actors 'don’t do it,'" he said wryly. "But then I add, 'If you’re going to be an actor you’re going to ignore everything I say.' Only be an actor if you cannot do anything else, and nothing else will give you that joy. Much of what I’ve done is because I’m scared no one will hire me, and while that's not exactly a fear anymore, there’s a certain creative restlessness you feel when you’re not on a job. That’s the other thing I always tell young people—have some creative ambition in your life that has nothing to do with somebody asking you or hiring you. That way you’re not just sitting around waiting to be wanted, and you’ve got something else that is all yours."

Filed under
Ringling College of Art and Design, John Lithgow
Show Comments

Related Content

Star Power

Woody Harrelson Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

02/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Education

Tickets to Ringling College Speaker Series Go on Sale Monday

01/02/2018 By staff

Education

Ringling College Receives $15 Million Donation

01/29/2018 By Susan Burns

Gallery Hopping

Some Really Big Shows are Coming to Ringling College

12/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food

New Organic Juice Bar Opens

3:36pm By Staff

Weekly Planner

Fruitville Grove's Berry Festival, the Storytellers Series at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

10:03am By Jordan Noyes

Print It!

SaRtQ's 10th Annual Print Party Coming Up

03/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Data

St. Patrick's Day Spending Expected to Hit New High

03/05/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Star Power

John Lithgow Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

12:10pm By Kay Kipling and Megan McDonald

Print It!

SaRtQ's 10th Annual Print Party Coming Up

03/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Limelight

Asolo Rep Old Hollywood at Cocoanut Grove

03/06/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

The Ringling Inspires Gala

03/06/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Building for the Future

"The Ringling Inspires" Campaign Marks a New High

03/03/2018 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art's Exhibition of Craig Rubadoux Opens Today

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Fashion & Shopping

Fine find

Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

In the Glow

Art Ovation Director of Sales Asa Thomas Talks Beauty

03/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

02/28/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

02/28/2018 By Staff

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

02/26/2018 By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

A $15 Million Listing on Siesta Key, a Bird Key “Time Capsule” sells, New Condos in Edgewater at Hidden Bay

3:23pm By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Realtor Tops in State

3:20pm By Staff

Deals

2.6 Acres Near University Parkway Sold for $335,000

3:06pm By Staff

Sneak Preview

Gardens in Paradise Tour is Set for March 17

03/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Scott McGillivray Brings New DIY Network Show to Sarasota

03/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Style

Bradenton Interior Design Company Wins Award

03/02/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Jewish Federation Hires, Promotes

3:47pm By Staff

Food

New Organic Juice Bar Opens

3:36pm By Staff

Law

Firm Hires New Business Attorney

3:26pm By Staff

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Realtor Tops in State

3:20pm By Staff

Deals

2.6 Acres Near University Parkway Sold for $335,000

3:06pm By Staff

Star Power

John Lithgow Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

12:10pm By Kay Kipling and Megan McDonald

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

03/05/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

03/02/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Food Bank Unveils New Look, Tagline

03/01/2018 By Staff

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

02/28/2018 Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe