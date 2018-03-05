Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

The new Compound Boardshop location Image: Courtesy Rich Schineller

Sarasota's Compound Boardshop, which sells gear for surfing, skateboarding, standup paddleboarding and more, recently opened a new location, its second, at 3604 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota. The shop was founded in 2003; in addition to selling gear, it hosts surf and skim camps, skate contests, beach clean-ups and more.