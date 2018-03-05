  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Outdoors

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

Sarasota's Compound Boardshop, which sells gear for surfing, skateboarding, standup paddleboarding and more, recently opened a new location.

By Staff 3/5/2018 at 1:41pm

Compound boardshop x0reva

The new Compound Boardshop location

Image: Courtesy Rich Schineller

Sarasota's Compound Boardshop, which sells gear for surfing, skateboarding, standup paddleboarding and more, recently opened a new location, its second, at 3604 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota. The shop was founded in 2003; in addition to selling gear, it hosts surf and skim camps, skate contests, beach clean-ups and more.

Filed under
retail, Biz Daily, stand-up paddleboarding, entertainment, Compound Boardshop
Show Comments

Related Content

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

New Hotel

A Sneak Preview of the Brand-New Westin Sarasota

07/25/2017 Edited by Susan Burns

The SEEN

Photos From the Sarasota Chamber's Small Business Awards

06/26/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Data

Americans Plan to Spend an Average of $967 During Holidays

12/19/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Data

St. Patrick's Day Spending Expected to Hit New High

2:09pm By Staff

Technology

Restaurant Delivery App Adds New Loyalty Program

03/02/2018 By Staff

Wakeup Call

Three Killer South County Breakfast Spots

03/01/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Caffeine Dreams

How to Get a Professional Coffee Set-Up In Your Own Home

02/28/2018 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Building for the Future

"The Ringling Inspires" Campaign Marks a New High

03/03/2018 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art's Exhibition of Craig Rubadoux Opens Today

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Arts

Chorus Artistic Director to Take on Business Role, Too

03/02/2018 By Staff

Fine find

Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 1-7

03/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

02/28/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Fine find

Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

In the Glow

Art Ovation Director of Sales Asa Thomas Talks Beauty

03/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

02/28/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

02/28/2018 By Staff

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

02/26/2018 By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Style

Bradenton Interior Design Company Wins Award

03/02/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Guide 2018

The Next Hot Neighborhoods

03/01/2018 By Robert Plunket

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

02/28/2018 By David Hackett

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

02/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Gardens in Paradise

Sarasota Garden Club's Garden in Paradise Kicks Off This Month

02/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Rae House, Siesta Key

02/28/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

News & City Life

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

2:26pm By Staff

Happily Ever After

Venice Named a Great Place to Retire

2:19pm By Pam Daniel

Data

St. Patrick's Day Spending Expected to Hit New High

2:09pm By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

1:50pm By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

1:41pm By Staff

Building for the Future

"The Ringling Inspires" Campaign Marks a New High

03/03/2018 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

1:50pm By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

1:41pm By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Road Trips

Explore the St. Johns River on a Super-Comfortable Houseboat

03/01/2018 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

2:26pm By Staff

Health care

Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

03/02/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Food Bank Unveils New Look, Tagline

03/01/2018 By Staff

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

02/28/2018 Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe