Coastal Orthopedics Trainer Wins SEATA Award

Athletic trainer Steve Favia with Coastal Orthopedics was recently named the recipient of the 2018Southeast Athletic Trainers’ Association (SEATA) Clinic/Industrial/Corporate Athletic Trainer of the Year award.

The annual award is presented to an athletic trainer who best represents their profession in a clinic, industrial or corporate environment while educating the public to the benefits of having an athletic trainer in the workplace.

Favia has more than seven years of private practice experience in athletic training, including working with outpatient orthopedic patients and focusing his skills on occupational and industrial athletic training. He has been with Coastal Orthopedics since 2011.

The SEATA represents District IX of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, which encompasses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.