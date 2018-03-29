  1. Fashion & Shopping
Artist, Photographer, Former Model and Entrepreneur Alyssia Lazin Talks Beauty

The arc of Alyssia Lazin’s dynamic life and career is impressive. How's she's remained so gorgeous through it all is what we wanted to know.

By Heather Dunhill 3/29/2018 at 12:28pm

Dsc03934 1500 pix height v2 omppl3

Alyssia Lazin

Image: Courtesy Alyssa Lazin

Alyssia Lazin’s early passion for photography has followed her from one side of the camera lens to the other. As a college grad, she moved to New York City and worked as a model with the prestigious Eileen Ford Model Agency, which took her to Paris, London and Milan for Vogue, Mademoiselle, Elle and other international fashion magazines. Then she relocated to Cambridge, Mass., where she used her photography skills in silkscreens that sold in galleries across the US.

Alyssia’s art career made a qualitative leap when she entered Yale University master’s degree program. Upon receiving her degree, she launched Lazin & Katalan Design Studio in NYC. The firm’s clients included American Express, Goldman Sachs, the Museum of Modern Art and IBM; it received numerous design awards. After 25 successful years in the biz, she then transitioned from design to focus on her passion: photography. Her unique semi-abstractions convey a compelling visual energy, transforming the ordinary into a poetic painterly image.

Alyssia and her husband Pavel Kapic, an abstract painter born in Prague, have studios in Lucca, Italy and here in Sarasota. Their extensive travels influence Lazin's unique images. Alyssia’s work has been acquired by public and private collectors and has been exhibited in galleries and museums in the U.S., Europe, South America and India.

I'm always curious how a woman with such a high-powered career and life cares for herself inside and out. Here, the dynamic Alyssia shares all.  

Describe your morning makeup routine.

I begin by throwing cold water on my face to wake up. I find Systane eye drops refresh my eyes, and lipstick and eyebrows are key to brighten and define my face. In case of fire, I would apply lipstick before running out the door. L’Oreal lip liner is followed by Lipstick Queen Berry Sinner as a base topped, with Mac’s Lady Danger. My trademark is my fire engine red lips. I even use the red lips emoji to sign my emails. For eyebrows I find Wunderbrow to be a great new product.

I am a total convert to 100 percent pure argan oil for a glowing look on the face and neck. Nina, a makeup artist at The Met, suggested I lightly apply Trish McEvoy tinted moisturizer to even out my skin; then I top it with Neutrogena sunscreen SPF 55. A light brush of Trish McEvoy blush on my cheekbones gives me a healthy look. These days I love to wear unique glasses so I don’t need to put on eye makeup, but I do apply it for an evening out. I refresh my make up a couple times a day, and lipstick frequently—especially after eating.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

How lucky could a daughter be to have a mother like mine?! Everyone wanted her to be their mother. She grew up in a household where makeup did not play an important role, so there were no beauty secrets [for her to impart]. The only thing she always wore was red lipstick—and so do I. 

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

Beauty begins totally from the inside, then the face radiates. If one feels confident, one is able to enjoy the day, accomplish one’s goals, and enjoy family and friendships.  Eating fresh fruits and vegetables and eliminating processed food is important, and exercising almost everyday keeps one feeling good. In Italy, we eat vegetables from our organic garden and fruit from the trees—a great treat, and so delicious.

Any treatment that you outsource?

For hair, Colette at Top Knot Salon gives me a great haircut and color. Zenna at Suna Salon is excellent for manicure and pedicure. I know I should do more but I don’t set the time apart for it. When I do have time for a facial, I head to the kitchen and mix olive oil with honey. We live part of the year in Tuscany, in the middle of our olive grove, where the oil is extra virgin and biological. And my sister raises bees, so I have the perfect combination.

One thing I have finally learned, especially if we are going out for the evening: take a quick cat nap. It refreshes me and my face looks more relaxed. 

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

My nighttime regime consists of Cetaphil’s gentle skin cleanser, recommended by a dermatologist. I apply Kiehl’s lip balm to keep my lips moist, and 100 percent pure argan oil on my face and neck. I became a total convert to argan oil after a visit to Morocco, where I witnessed the women making this ancient remedy from the argan nut. I love natural products when possible.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

When someone is wearing a beautiful but subtle scent, it is a pleasure; otherwise, it is difficult for me to be in close proximity. I used to wear a scent but no longer do so. 

What is the biggest beauty blunder?

Wearing too much makeup. I have seen young girls, who usually need nothing, and older women wearing way too much. The look is clownish.  

More women should…

More women should follow their passion. Find what you love to do and go for it—professionally and personally. Women should embrace change and realize that it can often lead to new horizons and opportunities. Women can benefit from supporting and helping each other to succeed. All women should learn to fight only the battles that are important to them. When you feel strong inside, everyone is attracted to you. Make sure to laugh and the whole world laughs with you.

