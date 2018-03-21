CareerEdge to Partner with Sarasota Chamber

CareerEdge Funders Collaborative has announced that it will partner with the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce in order to enhance its focus on economic and talent development for the region.

As part of the transition, CareerEdge will move its operational functions by early summer from United Way Suncoast, its home for the past two years, to the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. Gulf Coast Community Foundation will continue in its role as fiscal agent, which it has done since the inception of CareerEdge in 2010. In addition, CareerEdge is pursuing incorporation as a 501c3.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has also hired Mireya Eavey to fill the newly created role of chief workforce strategist to support education and workforce development in the community. Prior to joining The Chamber, Eavey was Sarasota-area president for United Way Suncoast.