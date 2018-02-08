  1. Eat & Drink
V-Day 2018

Your Guide to Valentine's Day in Sarasota

Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day at these local restaurants.

By Stephanie Isaac 2/8/2018 at 4:49am

Shutterstock 1020163036 chhnhk

Image: Shutterstock

Cafe Barbosso

Enjoy a special four-course dinner with a selection of dishes such as "Effin' Shrimp" and Ansil Farms chicken piccata. Seatings are open from 4:30–8 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $35 per person or $50 per person with wine offering (does not include tax and gratuity).

The Table

The Table will be offering a special Valentine’s Day menu from Friday, February 9, through Valentine’s Day. Couples can enjoy one of the chef’s Valentine's Day specials, or choose from the regular dinner menu. Through Valentine's Day, the restaurant will also be featuring a special contest for one lucky couple to win an exclusive dining experience. 

HOW MUCH: Prices vary depending on the dish.

H2O Bistro

H20 Bistro will be seating from 4–10 p.m. on Valentine's Day, with a special price fixed menu for the occasion. For appetizers, choose from a house salad or mushroom bisque; an entree of lobster ravioli with vodka cream sauce or steak Oscar with béarnaise sauce, mashed potatoes and asparagus; and New York-style cheesecake for dessert. H20 Bistro will also be offering one complimentary bottle of Diseno Malbec or Voga pinot grigio.

HOW MUCH: $70 per person. For reservations, call (941) 487-3800.

JDubs Brewing Company 

Forget the crowded restaurants on Valentine's Day and head to JDub's for a cheese, chocolate and beer pairing. The pairing includes three cheeses, two chocolates and five beers, including a salted caramel Imperial Stout and a cherry milk-chocolate porter, with more to come. 

HOW MUCH: $30 per person and $50 per couple.

Marina Jack

Marina Jack will be offering two romantic options for you and your loved one on Valentine's Day this year: a special three-course meal in the main dining room, or a sunset dinner cruise on the Marina Jack II yacht. 

HOW MUCH: Prices vary depending on the dish for dinner in the main dining room. The sunset dinner cruise is $39.95 plus tax. For reservations, call (941) 365-4232.

Libbys Cafe & Bar

Let Libby's Cafe + Bar handle the flowers, the bottle of wine or bubbly, and the dinner for you and someone special. Libby's is running its three-course "Libby's Love" dinner menu all week, with Rose and Tulip specials on Valentine's Day evening. The Rose package includes a half-dozen red roses and a choice of either Veuve Cliquot, Paul Hobbs Chardonnay or Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir. The Tulip Package includes a half-dozen pink tulips and a choice of either Mumms Brut Sparkling, Rodney Strong “Chalk Hill” Chardonnay, or Erath “Resplendent” Pinot Noir. 

HOW MUCH: Prices vary depending on the meal selection. Flower packages are $60-$75 depending on the wine and flowers you choose. 

The Melting Pot

Treat your special someone with The Melting Pot's VIP package. It includes their prix-fix menu, a Champagne toast for two, and a rose petal-covered table with a candle and souvenir picture in a heart-shaped frame. For dinner, choose either black truffle-cheddar cheese fondue or Gruyère cheese fondue, a Caesar or cherry blossom salad, and a "Cupid's Feast," consisting of scallops, sweet and spicy glazed shrimp, garlic and wine filet, teriyaki-marinated sirloin, and pasta. Then choose from three different  chocolate fondues for dessert.

HOW MUCH: $199 per couple.

Polo Grill and Bar

This Valentine’s Day, Polo Grill is spreading the love with an evening filled with a prix-fixe dinner, spirits and entertainment. Reservations will begin at 5:30 p.m. To view the Valentine's Day menu, click here

HOW MUCH: $65 per person including a complimentary glass of champagne.

Boca

Spoil your loved one this Valentine's Day with two dining options at Boca. The restaurant will offer a takeout menu featuring a 12 oz. filet, 6 oz. lobster tail, farmhouse salad, choice of two sides (including Brussel sprouts, Parmesan fries, and corn succotash), and a half-dozen chocolate-covered strawberries.  Orders must be placed by Feb. 12 and will be available for pickup on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. If you choose to dine in at Boca, the restaurant will be offering a bottle of Champagne and a half-dozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $25.  

HOW MUCH: The to-go menu serves two and is $60. The Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries package is $25 if you choose to dine at Boca. For reservations call (941) 256-3565.

Pier 22

Pierr 22 offers a chef-created sweetheart dinner menu this Valentine's Day! Housemade preparations include main courses such as wasabi-crusted ahi tuna, New Zealand rack of lamb, roast duckling and house-made sushi. Guests will also be able to sip on special Valentine's Day-inspired cocktails and indulge in rich desserts. 

HOW MUCH: Prices vary depending on the dish. For reservations call (941) 748-8087.

C'est La Vie at University Park

C'est La Vie welcomes you to enjoy a romantic French dinner for Valentine's Day at its University Park location. The restaurant will offer a four-course meal consisting of creamy bean soup; a trilogy of salmon appetizers; beef tournedos topped with foie gras; and raspberry creme brûlée. Seating begins at 5:30 p.m. 

HOW MUCH: $49 per person. For reservations call (941) 355-2323.

Louies Modern

At Louies, the dining room will be lit only by candles, and guests can dine on a four-course prix-fixe menu that includes a complimentary glass of Prosecco. 

HOW MUCH: $75 per person. For reservations call (941) 552-9688.

Muse at The Ringling

Muse at The Ringling will be offering a special on Veuve Clicquot and decorating its tables with rose petals and candles. There will also be a special Valentine's Day menu; view it here

HOW MUCH: Bottle of Veuve Clicquot will be $65; menu items vary in price. For reservations call (941) 360-7390. 

Culinary Tour "Week-long" Love Fest

Key Culinary Tours' St. Armand's Stroll & Taste Tour will take a decidedly romantic twist from February 13-17. During the tour, guests will learn interesting tidbits about Valentine's Day and indulge in a little bit of extra love at each tour stop. 

HOW MUCH: $65 per person. For reservations, call (941) 893-4664 or book online.

BRAVO Coastal Bar & Kitchen

Enjoy a Valentine's Day dinner at BRAVO Coastal Bar & Kitchen with a special "Sip, Share, and Savor" menu. This special promotion for two will be available through February 18 and includes three small plates from a select menu, one dessert to share, and a choice of a wine, craft beer or cocktail. 

HOW MUCH: $50 for two people. For reservations, call (941) 316-0868.

Retrobaked Valentine's Day Samplers

Retrobaked is offering a variety of gluten-free, vegan dessert samplers just in time for Valentine's Day. Options include a four-pack of cupcakes, six-pack of cookies, a cookie cake with decorative icing and personalized message, and a "Sweetheart Sampler" that includes a selection of everything (plus brownies and rice krispy treats). Order by Feb. 10 for Valentine's Day pickup.

How much: Prices vary. Click here to order. 

