Stats
Essential Info About the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
One of America's largest bridges is just north of us.
4.1 miles long, 95 feet wide
$1.75
One-way fare for the Bee Line Ferry, which transported cars and passengers from Pinellas Point to north Bradenton from 1924 until the Sunshine Skyway was built in 1954
$1.25
Current toll
179
Vehicle crashes in 2017
0
Fatalities in 2017
58,000
Drivers who cross each day
54
Vehicles in its largest traffic pileup (because of fog on Dec. 27, 1996)
35 people
Died when 1,260 feet of the bridge collapsed on May 9, 1980, when the phosphate carrier Summit Venture crashed into the south-bound span; 6 cars, 1 truck and a Greyhound bus fell from the span.
April 30, 1987
New Sunshine Skyway, dedicated to Bob Graham, the former Florida governor and U.S. Senator, opened.
March 4, 2018
Date of the Skyway 10K, the first-ever run across the bridge, organized by and benefiting the Armed Forces Family Foundation.
290 MPH
force of winds the Skyway can withstand
4th
The Skyway’s rank as a place for U.S. suicides (it's first east of California). 301 people have jumped from the Skyway, 261 died, 40 survived, 106 were prevented from jumping.