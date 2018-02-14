Air Conditioning Company Expands

Naples' Conditioned Air Company is expanding its presence in south Sarasota County, growing its North Venice office space from roughly 5,000 square feet to 15,000. The company also anticipates hiring an additional 12 to 15 people over the next year. The company, which handles air conditioning contracting and service, expanded into Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties in 2011. Last year, its sales grew by more than 14 percent.