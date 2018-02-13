Indulge
Five Indulgent Desserts for Valentine's Day
From Gateau Saint Honoré to "doughquets," here's everything you need to satisfy your sweet tooth—or gift your loved one—on Valentine's Day.
Michael’s On East
Five-O Donut Co
Doughnut lovers, look no further than Five-O Donut Co, which has a variety of options for all of your Valentine’s Day needs—including a "doughquet." Available in dozen or half-dozen sizes, it includes a variety of doughnuts like red velvet, chocolate frosted, chocolate cake, strawberry frosted and more. There are also red velvet and heart-shaped donuts for the holiday, too.
Banyan Tree Chocolate
Hello, beautiful—couldn’t you get lost in these pretty little chocolates? Treat yourself—or your significant other—to these Guittard Sur Del Lago 65 percent chocolates, enrobed in 72 percent Coucher de Soleil chocolate. Banyan Tree says they're made with a little love thrown in, too. Yum.
Lila
Head down to Main Street to Lila and grab your loved one one of these delicious, healthy treats—a raw chocolate tart that's vegan, gluten-free and organic. Does it get any better? (We totally support buying one for yourself, too.)
