Five Indulgent Desserts for Valentine's Day

All you need this Valentine's Day: rose and raspberry Gateau Saint Honoré, crème [âtissière profiteroles and raspberry chantilly cream. Designed and created in-house at Michael's On East by pastry chef Catherine Tighe, this classic French cake pays tribune to the patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs.

Doughnut lovers, look no further than Five-O Donut Co, which has a variety of options for all of your Valentine’s Day needs—including a "doughquet." Available in dozen or half-dozen sizes, it includes a variety of doughnuts like red velvet, chocolate frosted, chocolate cake, strawberry frosted and more. There are also red velvet and heart-shaped donuts for the holiday, too.

Hello, beautiful—couldn’t you get lost in these pretty little chocolates? Treat yourself—or your significant other—to these Guittard Sur Del Lago 65 percent chocolates, enrobed in 72 percent Coucher de Soleil chocolate. Banyan Tree says they're made with a little love thrown in, too. Yum.

Head down to Main Street to Lila and grab your loved one one of these delicious, healthy treats—a raw chocolate tart that's vegan, gluten-free and organic. Does it get any better? (We totally support buying one for yourself, too.)