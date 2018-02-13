  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Indulge

Five Indulgent Desserts for Valentine's Day

From Gateau Saint Honoré to "doughquets," here's everything you need to satisfy your sweet tooth—or gift your loved one—on Valentine's Day.

By Ashley Cooper 2/13/2018 at 12:01pm

Img 3116 sq jgsbnb

Image: Courtesy Michael's On East 

Michael’s On East

 
All you need this Valentine's Day: rose and raspberry Gateau Saint Honoré, crème [âtissière profiteroles and raspberry chantilly cream. Designed and created in-house at Michael's On East by pastry chef Catherine Tighe, this classic French cake pays tribune to the patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs.
 
 

A post shared by Five-O Donut Co (@fiveodonutco) on

Five-O Donut Co

Doughnut lovers, look no further than Five-O Donut Co, which has a variety of options for all of your Valentine’s Day needs—including a "doughquet." Available in dozen or half-dozen sizes, it includes a variety of doughnuts like red velvet, chocolate frosted, chocolate cake, strawberry frosted and more. There are also red velvet and heart-shaped donuts for the holiday, too. 

 

A post shared by Morag Reid (@banyantreechocs) on

Banyan Tree Chocolate

Hello, beautiful—couldn’t you get lost in these pretty little chocolates? Treat yourself—or your significant other—to these Guittard Sur Del Lago 65 percent chocolates, enrobed in 72 percent Coucher de Soleil chocolate. Banyan Tree says they're made with a little love thrown in, too. Yum. 

 

A post shared by Lila (@lila_srq) on

Lila

Head down to Main Street to Lila and grab your loved one one of these delicious, healthy treats—a raw chocolate tart that's vegan, gluten-free and organic. Does it get any better? (We totally support buying one for yourself, too.)

Filed under
dessert, chocolate, holidays, Valentine's Day
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Lila

$$$ New American, Vegetarian 1576 Main St.

Lila could make you a vegetarian, but that’s not the intent of chef/owners Ryan Boeve and Arthur Lopes.

Five-O Donut Co

$ Bakery, Coffee 2241 Ringling Blvd.

This new downtown doughnut shop serves a mix of yeast doughnuts, croissant doughnuts and cake doughnuts, with gluten-free and vegan options, as well. Topping...

Editor’s Pick

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

Sarasota’s only AAA Four-Diamond Award restaurant, this fine dining destination boasts American-Continental cuisine, an adventurous wine list and a comfortable, clubby piano lounge.

Related Content

Ahoy

The Gingerbread Display at The Ritz-Carlton is Seriously Impressive

12/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

V-Day 2018

Your Guide to Valentine's Day in Sarasota

02/08/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Gift Guide

Five Gifts Your Dad Wants for Father's Day

06/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Indulge

Five Indulgent Desserts for Valentine's Day

12:01pm By Ashley Cooper

Nonprofits

Food Bank Plots Major Expansion of Fresh Produce Capacity

02/11/2018 By Staff

V-Day 2018

Your Guide to Valentine's Day in Sarasota

02/08/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Shop to it

Earth Fare Arrives

02/06/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Lines Up a "Command Season"

1:58pm By Kay Kipling

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

12:13pm Photography by Lori Sax

Top Takeaways

Town Hall Speaker Jon Meacham on Trump, George H.W. Bush and the Nation

02/12/2018 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Selby Gardens' Orchid Ball

02/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

02/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Bethesda House Mardi Gras Madness

02/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Valentine's Day Spending Expected to Reach $19.6 Billion

02/07/2018 By Staff

Style

Salon Promotes Six Employees

02/07/2018 By Staff

Pucker Up

Beauty Educator, Makeup Artist and Former TV Producer Sylvia Russell Launches PUCKERD

02/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Louis Vuitton Store Coming to Sarasota Mall

02/01/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

01/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Real Estate Firm Buys Shopping Plaza

1:14pm By Staff

Entertainment

Construction Company Building $3.4 Million Golf Facility

02/11/2018 By Staff

Awards

Real Estate Executives Ranked Among Nation's Most Powerful

02/09/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Historic Eagle Point Club

02/09/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Luxury Condos and Model Home on Siesta Key, Neal Communities unveils Tides End and More.

02/08/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Junior League Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes, A New Architectural Trolley Tour and More

02/08/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Environment

Nature Center Reopening After Months of Hurricane Cleanup

1:37pm By Staff

New hires

Window, Door Manufacturer Names New Vice President

1:24pm By Staff

Limelight

Selby Gardens' Orchid Ball

02/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

02/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Bethesda House Mardi Gras Madness

02/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Goodwill Manasota Mardi Gras Gala

02/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Health & Fitness

Health care

Sarasota Surgeon Tops in Florida for Hip and Knee Surgeries

02/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Memory Care Facility Changes Name, Adds Assisted Living Residences

02/06/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Will Reeve to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon Feb. 9

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe