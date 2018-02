Jennifer Ricks Image: Courtesy M.C. Coolidge

The Sarasota luxury home builder Nautilus Homes recently hired Jennifer Ricks as office manager. Ricks has held positions in human resources and office management, frequently within the construction industry. In her role at Nautilus Homes, she will manage the front office as well as handle bookkeeping for the company. Nautilus was founded in 2010 by Ryan Perrone.