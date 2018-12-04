Philanthropy
Gulf Coast Community Foundation Names New Controller and Marketing Professional
The foundation recently hired Marcia Saulo and Kelly Carlstein Buehler.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently hired Marcia Saulo as controller and hired Kelly Carlstein Buehler as part of its marketing and communications team. In her role, Saulo is responsible for the operation of financial and accounting services, including the preparation of financial analyses, income and expense reports, and budgets. Carlstein Buehler, meanwhile, leads digital and traditional marketing strategies and storytelling in coordination with donors and community partners.