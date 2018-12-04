Gulf Coast Community Foundation Names New Controller and Marketing Professional

Marcia Saulo (left) and Kelly Carlstein Buehler Image: Courtesy Greg Luberecki

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently hired Marcia Saulo as controller and hired Kelly Carlstein Buehler as part of its marketing and communications team. In her role, Saulo is responsible for the operation of financial and accounting services, including the preparation of financial analyses, income and expense reports, and budgets. Carlstein Buehler, meanwhile, leads digital and traditional marketing strategies and storytelling in coordination with donors and community partners.