5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

Don't forget that SPF in the winter months. Image: Shutterstock

It’s December. Do you still need sunscreen? Of course you do. Sun damage occurs year-round, so sunscreen remains the most important product on your bathroom counter. Still, most of us will find any excuse to leave the house without lathering it on. But that could change. The latest sunscreens are more convenient and come with ingredients that not only protect, but also improve our skin, giving us extra motivation to apply. We tapped five local dermatologists for the SPF skincare they swear by.

Dr. Megan Bogart, Milam Bogart Dermatology

Product: Isdin Eryfotona, $50

Isdin says:

Eryfotona has an enzyme, Photolyase, that is delivered into the skin in liposomes. It has properties that can repair existing sun damage and SPF50+ to protect from future damage.

Dr. Bogart says:

“Having experienced skin cancer myself, I apply Eryfotona every morning because whether I am working inside or enjoying the outdoors, the product is working to repair DNA damage on my skin. This is a huge advancement to help prevent future skin cancer development."

Dr. Michelle Pennie, Paradise Dermatology

Product: Revision Intellishade, $75

Revision says:

This award-winning 5-in-1 anti-aging tinted moisturizer gives skin a touch of sheer, healthy color. Formulated with a blend of three peptides and broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, it’s the smart way to care for your skin.

Dr. Pennie says:

"Not only does it provide SPF protection in a convenient tinted moisturizer for the busy woman, but it’s also proven to make skin smoother, brighter and even-toned. Plus, it fights photodamage, which causes premature aging."

Dr. Elizabeth Callahan, SkinSmart Dermatology

Product: EltaMD Clear SPF 46, $33

EltaMD says:

EltaMD UV Clear contains niacinamide (vitamin B3), hyaluronic acid and lactic acid, ingredients that promote the appearance of healthy-looking skin. Very lightweight and silky, it may be worn with make-up or alone. Choose from tinted and untinted formulas for use every day.

Dr. Callahan says:

“I love EltaMD’s Clear SPF 46. It’s oil-free and helps calm and protect sensitive skin types prone to breakouts, rosacea and discoloration.”

Dr. Mark Burnett, Burnett Dermatology

Product: Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF50, $65

ColoreScience says:

Powered by EnviroScreen Technology, this all-powerful, all-mineral skin shield provides total protection in one convenient, on-the-go application—alone or over make-up. Protects against blue light emitted from LED lights and digital devices.

Dr. Burnett says:

“I love the ColoreScience brush as your morning sunscreen. As the day goes on the SPF power of a product diminishes. Be sure to reapply midday or as needed for continued UV protection.”

Dr. Bill Elstein, Dermatology Skin Care Institute

Product: Solbar Zinc, $12

Solbar says:

Solbar Zinc SPF38 is a long-lasting sunscreen and anti-aging moisturizer in one with transparent zinc oxide to extend protection in the UVA spectrum. The lightweight formula is an excellent base for make-up. Shields skin from everyday exposure to sun and environmental pollutants.

Dr. Elstein says:

“This is one of my favorite sunscreens because it is water and sweat resistant and gives maximum protection for people who have had skin cancer or for anyone who is very active.”