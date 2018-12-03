  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Health News & Events

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

The main way to distinguish a legitimate CBD product from an also-ran is transparency.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 12/3/2018 at 11:29am Published in the December 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

CBD products come from the flower of the hemp plant.

Image: Courtesy Photo

If it seems like cannabidiol—commonly known as CBD—is all the rage, that’s because it is. Sales of CBD products rose from $108 million in 2014 to an estimated $512.7 this year, and growth is projected to reach the $1.8 billion mark by 2022. A couple of years ago, few people in Sarasota and Manatee had heard of CBD. Now, a quick Google search shows dozens of stores, from trendy boutiques to vape shops, adult entertainment shops and Lucky’s Market selling CBD, in forms that range from tinctures to lotions to foods.

But the world of CBD is a wild and unruly place, with businesses that make all kinds of wild claims about what their products can do, and almost zero in the way of regulations to keep them honest.

At its most basic, CBD is a chemical compound found in the flower of the hemp plant. Despite their association with marijuana, CBD products contain at most trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (known as THC), the psychoactive component that gets marijuana smokers high. Regulations limit the amount of THC allowed to be present in CBD products to just .3 percent, and many CBD products contain no THC at all. You don’t need a prescription of any kind to buy CBD.

After the CBD is taken from the plant, it is either suspended in an oil or processed even further until the CBD has been isolated and dried into a fine powder. Both can then be mixed into any number of concoctions. Users say CBD products can help with migraines, menstrual cramps, inflammation, anxiety, epilepsy, Parkinson’s and a whole range of other ailments. Many give the products to their children and even their pets.

The main way to distinguish a legitimate CBD product from an also-ran is transparency, says Shelby Isaacson, who opened the CBD shop Second and Seed in downtown Sarasota in September. Staffers should be able to tell you exactly where their CBD comes from and how it’s been handled and treated. At Second and Seed, they can tell you the names of the farms in Colorado, Oregon and Wyoming where their organic hemp grows and can supply chemical analyses from a Sarasota lab they use to verify what goes into their bottles. If a CBD purveyor doesn’t know where the hemp came from or can’t supply recent chemical test results, shop elsewhere.

Another detail to look for: a “full spectrum” product. CBD isn’t the only cannabinoid in hemp. When makers process the plant, other compounds come with it as well. Proponents say the presence of those other compounds—CBDA, CBG, CBGA, CBC and others—can increase the number of ailments the product can help with, delivering what Isaacson calls an “entourage effect.” Less effective products use just pure CBD.

And as you might guess, price is also a guidepost to quality. At Your CBD Store, which opened on St. Armands Circle in September, tinctures start at $40. The shop, which is part of a franchise system that sources its CBD from Colorado, uses full spectrum, organic CBD, like Second and Seed, where prices run from $50 to over $300, depending on the size of the bottle.

While the Wild West nature of the CBD world right now has opened up opportunities for new businesses, it’s also led to substandard products flooding the market, and when users try those and get no results, they conclude that CBD products as a whole are useless. As always, it pays to do your research and ask tough questions.

Filed under
CBD
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Meat right

A Glimpse at the Area's Newest Butcher Shop

11/30/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Breakfast with Santa, Beer Garden Bazaars and More Local Dining Events this Week

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

FRESH OUT THE OVEN

New Junior League of Sarasota Cookbook Captures Sarasota's Stomach and Soul

11/21/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota

11/21/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Seagulls on Siesta Beach

12/03/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

The Shaper

Expert Surfboard Maker Juan Rodriguez Shapes a Living and a Life From Catching Waves

11/30/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Giving Sea

Read an Excerpt From Jack E. Davis' Pulitzer-Prize Winning The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea

11/29/2018 By Jack E. Davis

Art of Our Time

The Ringling’s New Stages Expands to Offer More Performances, More of the Time

11/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

It's Here!

Finally Approved, Huge Civic Project The Bay Begins With a Linear Park

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Treasure Hunter

Jan Holman’s Sea Hagg Sells Nautical Salvage From Times Gone By

12/03/2018 By Susan Burns

Happy Holidays

Need Some Style Inspiration This Hanukkah? Look No Further

11/30/2018 By Heather Saba

Fashion

Winter Fashion 2018: City Chic

11/29/2018 Photography by Mark Farmwald Styled by Lesley Webber

Retail

Great Grandson of Bealls Founder Named Retailer's Next President

11/28/2018 By Staff

Retail

Average Spending By Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Tops $313

11/28/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Names New Branch Manager

12/03/2018 By Staff

Deals

Former Furniture Store Sold for $1.4 Million

11/30/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1920s Bradenton Bungalow

11/30/2018 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

High Prices in Hi Hat Ranch, Tocobaga Bay

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

A Downtown Walking Tour, a Closer Look at Architect Philip Johnson and More

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Tis the Season

Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 1-2

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

What I've Learned

What I've Learned: Dr. Judith Shank Shares Her Career Trajectory

12/03/2018 By David Hackett

Welcome Back!

Three Big Projects That Are About to Change Our Region

12/03/2018 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Seagulls on Siesta Beach

12/03/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Save the Apes

Southwest Florida's Center for Great Apes Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

12/03/2018 By Dyllan Furness

Environment

Hurricane Season Ends

12/03/2018 By Staff

Media

Tourism Development Nonprofit Names Two New Communications and Content Staffers

12/03/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

12/03/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Life Expectancy Drops Again

11/29/2018 By Staff

Health care

Parkinson’s Nonprofit Leader Named Vice Chair of National Alliance

11/28/2018 By Staff

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe